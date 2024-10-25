NATO or Nukes – Ukraine’s Only Options

Could Ukraine really develop a nuclear weapon? Isn’t it too poor for that?

While seeking to rally Western support for his “Victory Plan” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently broke a taboo about speaking on Ukrainian nuclear weapons development,

Kyiv Post journalist Jeremy Dirac recounts how Kyiv once had the third-largest nuclear arsenal in the world – before giving it up in the ‘90s under the Budapest Memorandum.

Now, as Ukraine faces an uphill battle in its quest for NATO membership, questions are being asked whether Russia's war on Ukraine could have been prevented if Kyiv had had a nuclear deterrent and whether it should try to renew it.