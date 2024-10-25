Search

War in Ukraine Nuclear weapons NATO

NATO or Nukes – Ukraine’s Only Options

Could Ukraine really develop a nuclear weapon? Isn’t it too poor for that?

By Jeremy Dirac
11h ago
Lukashenko: Russian Annexation of Belarus Means War
Lukashenko: Russian Annexation of Belarus Means War
The Belarusian leader’s comments to Russian media were in response to a question concerning the challenges the Union State of Russia and Belarus is facing.
By Kyiv Post
16h ago
North Korean Deserters Fleeing Kursk May Be Pressed Into Fighting Ukrainian Forces, Intel Claims
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Oct. 21
US-made Abrams Tanks and Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles on the Ground Inside Russia
By Stefan Korshak
Oct. 22

Could Ukraine really develop a nuclear weapon? Isn’t it too poor for that?

While seeking to rally Western support for his “Victory Plan” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently broke a taboo about speaking on Ukrainian nuclear weapons development,

Kyiv Post journalist Jeremy Dirac recounts how Kyiv once had the third-largest nuclear arsenal in the world – before giving it up in the ‘90s under the Budapest Memorandum.

Now, as Ukraine faces an uphill battle in its quest for NATO membership, questions are  being asked whether Russia's war on Ukraine could have been prevented if Kyiv had had a nuclear deterrent and whether it should try to renew it.

« Previous Moscow's Hold Over Former US President Trump