Exclusive First Look: Ukraine’s Fiber-Optic Drone That Outsmarts Jamming Systems

Kyiv Post was the first to exclusively showcase the new Ukrainian drone, which operates on a fiber-optic conductor, making it invisible to radio detection and impervious to electronic warfare. With a range of up to 20 km and the ability to carry weapons payloads, this drone is designed to bypass fortified defenses and target armored vehicles, especially those protected by electronic jamming systems. Having passed military tests, it will be deployed next year, offering a strategic advantage with its undetectability and impressive performance.