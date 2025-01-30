Search

US Trump War in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Uncertainty | Bohdan Nahaylo

Ukraine is facing new uncertainty as the US freezes nearly all new foreign aid, affecting critical civilian programs that support reconstruction, veterans, education, and infrastructure.

By TVP World
6h ago
Ukrainian Navy Brings Down Kh-59 Missile with Ship-Mounted VAMPIRE SAM
Ukrainian Navy Brings Down Kh-59 Missile with Ship-Mounted VAMPIRE SAM
A Ukrainian Navy Telegram post on Saturday shows a ship-mounted surface-to-air missile bringing down a Russian cruise missile attacking a Black Sea commercial seaport.
By Steve Brown
Jan. 25
Three Boeing 747s Loaded With US Weapons for Ukraine Land in Poland

By Kyiv Post

Jan. 26
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 26
Ukrainian Drones Slam Russian Oil Refinery, Sparking Inferno – Again

By Kyiv Post

Jan. 26
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 26

Ukraine is facing new uncertainty as the US freezes nearly all new foreign aid, affecting critical civilian programs that support reconstruction, veterans, education, and infrastructure.

President Zelensky has vowed to fill some funding gaps with state resources, but questions remain about how sustainable that will be. Meanwhile, Zelensky has also accused Vladimir Putin of fearing peace and prolonging the war. How will these developments shape Ukraine’s future?

New Front? Reports Claim China is Secretly Backing Russia with Troops

By Jason Jay Smart

Jan. 27
New Front? Reports Claim China is Secretly Backing Russia with Troops
By Jason Jay Smart
Jan. 27
Ukraine's Largest Drone Strike on Russia – How It Happened

By Chuck Pfarrer

1d ago
Ukraine’s Largest Drone Strike on Russia – How It Happened
By Chuck Pfarrer
1d ago
Russia Loses Key Naval Base in Syria – What Now?

By Kyiv Post

Jan. 25
Russia Loses Key Naval Base in Syria – What Now?
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 25
Trump's Russia Plan – Will It Work? NATO, Putin & US Strategy Explained

By Kyiv Post

Jan. 21
Trump’s Russia Plan – Will It Work? NATO, Putin & US Strategy Explained
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 21
« Previous Restored in Hours: Metro Station Survived Four Massive Missile Strikes