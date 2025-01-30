Ukraine’s Uncertainty | Bohdan Nahaylo

Ukraine is facing new uncertainty as the US freezes nearly all new foreign aid, affecting critical civilian programs that support reconstruction, veterans, education, and infrastructure.
President Zelensky has vowed to fill some funding gaps with state resources, but questions remain about how sustainable that will be. Meanwhile, Zelensky has also accused Vladimir Putin of fearing peace and prolonging the war. How will these developments shape Ukraine’s future?
