EXCLUSIVE Top News Trump Putin

Trump’s Secret Peace Deal with Putin? Ex-Trump Insider Reveals All

James Gilmore, who served as the US Ambassador to the OSCE during Donald Trump’s first term, offers his candid perspective on Russia’s war in Ukraine and the broader implications of its aggression.

By Jason Jay Smart
6h ago
Recent actions by the administration of American President Donald Trump have raised concerns in Kyiv that the US may abandon Ukraine, as Washington appears to be engaging in talks with Moscow without including Ukrainian representatives.

In this in-depth conversation, James Gilmore, former US Ambassador to the OSCE during Trump’s first term and former Governor of Virginia, offers his candid perspective on Russia’s war in Ukraine and the broader implications of its aggression.

A strong supporter of Ukraine’s sovereignty, Gilmore provides unique insights into what may really be happening inside the White House, how the Kremlin is likely to respond, and why the US State Department has been seemingly pushed to the side.

Drawing on his experience working with European allies as a politician and a US military intelligence officer during the Cold War, Gilmore breaks down the geopolitical consequences of Moscow’s actions and their impact on the West.

No matter what happens next, says Gilmore, it is undoubtedly in America’s interest to back Ukraine.

Read more of Kyiv Post’s coverage of Trump’s recent proposals for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia:

