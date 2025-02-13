On Thursday, US President Donald Trump referred to his “lengthy” calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and subsequently Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “great,” and repeated that there is a “good possibility” of ending the war in Ukraine very soon.

“GREAT TALKS WITH RUSSIA AND UKRAINE YESTERDAY. GOOD POSSIBILITY OF ENDING THAT HORRIBLE, VERY BLOODY WAR!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with unseen Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the “shock” that much of the world expressed after the calls were announced added weight to his belief that Russia has been targeted by the West for years.

“What struck me was that now the entire world is in a state of ‘shock,’ viewing the phone conversation and the news about it as something extraordinary,” Lavrov said in a press conference from Moscow on Thursday, as translated by CNN.

He accused the former US administration of President Joe Biden of abandoning “dialogue and communication” in lieu of “threats, sanctions, and the arming of the regime in Kyiv to wage war against the Russian Federation.”

Lavrov lauded Trump for taking a new approach to diplomacy with the Kremlin.

“This is how you should communicate with Russia,” he said, adding that it was a “simple, normal conversation... between two polite, educated individuals.”

On Feb. 12, Trump held separate calls with Zelensky and Putin, later claiming both leaders “want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine.”

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary, said earlier on Thursday preparations for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have already begun after Wednesday’s phone call between Trump and Putin.

The same day, Russian media RIA Novosti outlined the key points of Peskov’s comments, which addressed the potential participation of China and a confirmation that work is already underway for future talks.

Peskov said the future recognition of Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine, including Crimea, was not discussed in the phone call.

“The leaders agreed to immediately give instructions on preparing contacts, which also concerns the meeting place,” the RIA Novosti update stated. Trump said one possible venue was Saudi Arabia, Forbes reported on Wednesday.

“Preparations for the formation of a negotiating group for dialogue with the United States have begun,” the Russian update added.

Peskov also said there’s a need to organize a meeting between Trump and Putin soon.