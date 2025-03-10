Search

War in Ukraine Ukraine Russia

Professor Gerdes: Here’s What Trump’s Latest Really Means

Russia will not be happy with what is happening next, Professor Gerdes says

By Jason Jay Smart
5h ago
In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart, Professor Darin Gerdes of “Professor Gerdes Explains” provided a comprehensive analysis of Ukraine’s future, Europe’s evolving security environment, and the shifting geopolitical landscape.

Gerdes discussed potential security guarantees Ukraine could realistically expect, compared the leadership styles and impacts of US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and addressed recent significant shifts in US policy toward Europe and Ukraine.

He also analyzed the potential geopolitical consequences stemming from Trump’s scandal involving Zelensky, predicted a surge in arms manufacturing in Ukraine and Europe, and outlined the increasingly limited and challenging post-war options facing Russia while highlighting the ingenuity of some groups, such as Technology United for Ukraine, that are working hard to give Ukraine a leading edge.

