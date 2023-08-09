Sweden has provided Ukraine with about 50 of its top-notch IFVs. This is enough to fully re-equip one mechanized battalion with these technologically advanced vehicles.

Ukrainian crews officially finished training to use the vehicles in June 2023, under an accelerated program in Sweden. Now the vehicles are with their Ukrainian assault brigades.

The Swedish IFVs are helping to fight and break through enemy defenses and are an important part of Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

could be interesting for you: View the most up-to-date Ukraine news articles published today.

Ukrainian military gets a serious upgrade with Swedish IFVs

Ukraine’s military is widely using these IFVs for infantry fire support. The Swedish CV-90 is a huge improvement for Ukraine’s defenders. The Soviet BMP-1 and BMP-2 are like “Zaporozhets” (an old Soviet car model), while the CV-90 is like a true “Mercedes.”

It is very convenient to work at night with the CV-90. It isn’t visible in thermal imaging (thanks to the Barracuda camouflage system), while the CV-90 gunner can see targets perfectly through its built-in thermal imager.

The Swedish IFVs have also proven to be relatively quiet compared to other vehicles of their class. The engine noise is barely audible from a distance of 200 meters, which further reduces the chances of the vehicle being detected by the enemy.

The Swedish IFVs are much more comfortable than Soviet ones and they do their job protecting people. The most impressive thing is that they take care of the soldiers.

Similar topics of Interest ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023 Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Frankly speaking, Soviet armored personnel carriers (APCs) were cheap vehicles whose designers did not care much about the fate of the crew. The CV-90 is a completely different story.

The CV-90 was developed with the understanding that it is an expensive vehicle, but the most valuable thing in it is the people.

What are these armored vehicles?

The CV-90 is a modern series of infantry fighting vehicles developed by Swedish company BAE Systems Hagglunds. They are highly maneuverable, reliable, and heavily armed. They also have a high level of protection, helping to ensure the safety of the crew and infantry during combat.

The acronym CV-90 stands for Combat Vehicle 90. The original Swedish name, “Stridsfordon 90,” has a similar meaning. This family of infantry fighting vehicles appeared in the early 1990s specifically for use in the challenging subarctic Scandinavian climate. The first units were delivered for service in 1994.

In total, more than 1,250 of these IFVs were built in various configurations, a significant number of which were exported to other countries.

The unified chassis of the Swedish vehicle allows for a significant expansion of uses.

The CV-90 can provide infantry support through firepower, serve as a command vehicle, function as an air defense asset, act as a 120 mm self-propelled twin-barreled mortar, perform electronic warfare tasks, and also serve as an armored evacuation vehicle.

The key lies in the fact that the turret in modern combat vehicles is a fully integrated combat module equipped with all the necessary electronics and armament to perform specific tasks.

The configurations of these IFVs significantly differ depending on the requirements of the ordering country. For instance, the Swedish version of the combat vehicle uses a Bofors turret with a mounted 40 mm automatic cannon.

Export variants may have different turrets, including those with 30 mm automatic cannons like the Mk44 or 35 mm Bushmaster. Additional armor for the vehicle can also be modified based on the specific country and its armed forces' needs.

The CV-90 IFV's crew consists of three individuals: the commander, the gunner, and the driver-mechanic. Additionally, the combat vehicle can accommodate up to eight fully equipped infantry personnel.

As the machine was developed to withstand the Scandinavian climate, it ensures enhanced mobility in snow, mud, and during challenging weather conditions.

The IFV is powered by a V-shaped 16-liter diesel engine with a capacity of up to 770 horsepower capable of accelerating the armored vehicle to up to 70 kph on the road.