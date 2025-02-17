After Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, both sides’ press releases emphasized the significant trade between the two countries and hinted at positive talks – however, territorial integrity – specifically respect for Ukraine’s – was omitted in the Chinese press release.

What does Ukraine say?

In the press release issued by Ukraine’s Presidential Office, it says that Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak also took part in the talks.

It describes the talks as positive and says both sides “welcomed the revitalization of political dialogue between Ukraine and China last year,” referring to Beijing’s “shuttle diplomacy” tour in 2024.

The press release says both parties “reaffirmed their mutual respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and China as the basis of Ukraine-China relations” before noting that “China is one of the largest trade partners of Ukraine.”

In 2024, Chinese imports accounted for the highest value of imported goods at $14.4 billion out of the $70.7 billion total imports, according to a Ukrainian analysis outlet.

The press release says Ukraine briefed China on Kyiv’s stance on potential peace talks and “ways to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace.”

“China is a global player whose role in achieving peace is extremely important,” the press release says.

“Wang Yi emphasized that Ukraine should be a party to any possible peace talks and that Europe’s participation is also important,” it says.

What does China say?

The press release issued by Beijing’s Foreign Ministry says there’s a “strategic partnership” between Kyiv and Beijing. It calls Ukraine “a friend and partner.”

It omitted the mention of Yermak.

Beijing expressed a willingness to work with Ukraine to advance bilateral ties and development, solving what it called the “Ukrainian crisis” and emphasized its work thus far in pushing for peace in Ukraine.

“We will continue to follow this and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis and the realization of peace. China supports all efforts committed to peace and hopes to reach a fair, lasting, binding peace agreement accepted by all parties,” the press release states.

“The ‘Friends of Peace’ group initiated by China and the Global South will continue to gather consensus on peace and promote talks,” it adds, in a likely reference to the joint-peace proposal with Brazil unveiled in September 2024 that has since expanded into the ‘Friends of Peace’ group with other Global South nations’ backing.

While Ukraine said China supports Kyiv’s territorial integrity, this part was omitted in Beijing’s version.

“Ukraine strictly abides by the one-China principle and is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries,” the Chinese press release says.

While the press release did not mention Europe’s participation, Wang did acknowledge the need for it in a press conference the day prior.

“The war took place on the land of Europe, and it is even more necessary for Europe to play a role in peace, jointly solve the root causes of the crisis, find a balanced, effective and sustainable security framework, and achieve long-term peace and stability in Europe,” another Chinese press release says, quoting Wang’s speech.