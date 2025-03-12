The outcome of the Ukrainian-American negotiations in Saudi Arabia pleased skeptics and those in Ukraine who had already been disappointed with the Trump administration after perceiving it as pro-Russian.

After prolonged discussions, an agreement was reached to resume intelligence sharing and restore security assistance to Ukraine. Although this merely reinstates what was in place two weeks ago, many in the Ukrainian media and expert community welcomed it with relief.

Similarly, news of a proposed 30-day ceasefire – one that Ukraine is prepared to accept if Russia halts hostilities – was received in much the same way. The overall mood among Ukrainians, both in the public sphere and within specialist circles, was generally positive.

This was mainly because Trump’s team now appears to understand – or at least publicly acknowledge – that the power to stop or continue the war lies with the party that initiated it: Russia.

However, within Russia, the reaction to the negotiations ranged from restrained silence – since Russian propaganda avoids criticizing the US president to avoid disrupting talks – to outright irritation.

Many Russian propagandists and military bloggers believed in a new “honeymoon” in US-Russia relations, like the one seen during the George W. Bush era following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, when Russia endorsed the US operation in Afghanistan.

What narratives is Russian propaganda currently pushing, and what are its expectations? Kyiv Post interviewed sources inside Russia and analyzed key messages circulating on Russian social media.

Surprise

“To be honest, all my friends were a little euphoric. It seemed that the three great powers – China, the US, and Russia – would unite, with the US pressuring Ukraine into accepting a peace deal beneficial to us. Then, the three of us would shape the world order,” one Russian public figure from opposition forces currently in contact with his sources in Russia, told Kyiv Post.

According to him, the results of the Saudi negotiations completely upended this expectation.

“Today, it turned out that the situation is different. The US apparently does not view Russia as an equal partner but instead places it on the same level as Ukraine, positioning itself between the two. Moreover, it is renewing aid to Ukraine. No one knows how to react,” our source explained.

One of Russia’s largest pro-war publications, Military Informant, wrote that the conditions set by the US and Ukraine are unacceptable for Russia.

“The situation has developed in such a way that military aid to Ukraine is no longer even tied to a ceasefire – it has resumed regardless. So, whether Russia agrees to a ceasefire or not, the US will continue arming Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Thus, agreeing to such a suspended truce – where the enemy continues to receive weapons without any pressure on the ground or in the air – would be the height of stupidity for Russia’s military-political leadership,” the propagandist argued.

Yet, within half an hour of Trump’s statements confirming the final communiqué and announcing upcoming negotiations with Russia, the same blogger accused the US president of deception.

“Most likely, this is just another LIE [crossed out] PR stunt by Trump. This would hardly be the first time the American leader has announced a meeting that never actually took place,” he wrote.

Such sentiments are widespread. For example, the largest pro-war portal, Operation Z, published only brief official reports from the Jeddah meeting, which quickly attracted angry comments from Russians. Many accused Trump of being a “coward” and even suggested launching a missile strike on him, President Zelensky, and European Union leaders.

However, these reactions come from Russia’s most radical pro-war circles. Official propaganda, despite occasional bitter remarks, is trying to remain composed, as negotiations between the US and Russian representatives are expected. For example, Olga Skabeyeva, one of Russia’s leading propagandists, simply asked, “And what do we get in return?”

Meanwhile, Vladimir Solovyov, the host of Russia’s main propaganda show, limited himself to official reports on the meeting. This sparked outrage among his subscribers, after which he reposted a comment by Dmitry Drobnitsky, a well-known Russian propagandist and so-called “Americanist political scientist.” Drobnitsky, echoing Russian conspiracy theorists, claimed that “Trump’s team is caving” and blamed the American Congress.

“Trump’s guys have caved in very seriously. There is no ‘mineral deal’ (i.e., the vassal repeating its oath). Intelligence-sharing is being resumed simply in exchange for an agreement to a ceasefire… There was congressional involvement – no doubt about that. And now the congressmen have pressured Rubio,” he wrote.

A little later, pro-war public channels began writing that they “did not expect anything different from Trump.” One of the most popular propaganda channels, which regularly publishes videos from the frontline, stated that “no one was ever enamored with Trump.” However, just a week ago, the same channel had been posting celebratory reports about “forcing Ukraine into peace.”

“For those who have been reading my channel for a long time, there is nothing surprising or unusual about today’s sudden maneuver by the Americans regarding the 30-day truce. We have long analyzed such tactics and discussed how the American Trump administration would act,” the channel wrote.

Propaganda problems

All the experts and sources interviewed by Kyiv Post agree: Russian propaganda is entering difficult times. Hopes for a favorable truce have collapsed, while problems within the Russian military and economy have grown so severe that they can no longer be ignored.

Currently, Russian propagandists are attempting to fill the emotional void left by the Jeddah talks with reports from the Kursk region, where Russian forces have made some gains and pushed Ukrainian troops out of several settlements. However, in the long run, as a political analyst and specialist on occupied territories, Pavel Lysyansky, Ph.D., notes that Russian propaganda will not be able to avoid criticizing the US administration indefinitely.

“Their problem is that they have no enemy. Russian propaganda always needs an enemy. Traditionally, that enemy was the US. Now, suddenly, they are forbidden from criticizing America. Sure, they are attacking Macron, but he is not an adequate replacement for the role of a global Russophobe. They need an enemy who has been demonized consistently over a long period, not a situational opponent. So, this narrative will not hold for long,” Lysyansky explains.

At the same time, the general tone of pro-war propaganda remains unchanged: it rejects any conditions from the Trump administration and refuses to consider a truce with Ukraine.

However, pro-war bloggers fail to address the key question: With what resources will Russia continue fighting, and how much longer can it sustain its military efforts at this stage of the war?