The administration of US President Donald Trump has made clear that not all allies are equal.

While Israel continues to receive unconditional US military support, Ukraine – a country fighting a years-long battle for survival against a much larger foe, Russia – has seen its aid stalled, delayed, or outright used as a political bargaining chip.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The contrast exposes Washington’s shifting geopolitical priorities and raises serious questions about the future of US commitments to European security. Trump’s approach to military aid reflects a broader realignment in US foreign policy, where long-standing alliances are reassessed through a transactional lens.

Ukraine, once a key beneficiary of bipartisan military assistance, is now at the mercy of political calculations in Washington. Meanwhile, Israel remains untouchable, with billions in US taxpayer-funded military support flowing freely.

Advertisement

This imbalance is more than just a policy shift – it signals a fundamental change in how the US chooses its strategic partners and defines its role on the global stage.

US military aid to Ukraine: A political bargaining chip

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has relied on US military assistance to help defend itself. But under Trump, this aid has become increasingly uncertain.

The Trump administration abruptly paused military support and intelligence sharing last week after a heated exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky days earlier, blocking the delivery of battle tanks, long-range missiles, and air defense systems already en route through Poland.

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine’s Out of ATACMS – AP Ukraine reportedly received fewer than 40 ATACMS missiles

The decision, framed as an effort to push Ukraine into peace negotiations with Russia, was widely seen as a concession to Moscow.

The halt in military aid left Ukraine vulnerable at a critical moment, as Russian forces launched new offensives and delicate peace negotiations were ongoing. Ukrainian officials warned that without continued US support, their ability to resist further Russian advances was at significant risk.

Advertisement

Ukraine agreed to a US proposal for an immediate 30-day ceasefire during high-stakes talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, leading to a resumption of military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. But despite the ceasefire proposal, Russia launched air attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv shortly after Ukraine’s declaration, leading to air raid alerts across ten regions.

Trump has made it clear that future assistance to Ukraine will come with strings attached.

The White House has conditioned continued support on Kyiv’s agreement to a bilateral mineral resources deal, which Ukraine has so far resisted due to the lack of security guarantees in the agreement. Instead, the US has pushed Ukraine to accept territorial concessions and other demands made by Moscow.

This approach contrasts sharply with the White House’s stance toward Israel, where aid flows with minimal conditions and on an expedited timeline.

US military aid to Israel: Unwavering commitment

Unlike Ukraine, Israel has faced no interruptions in US military support.

The US-Israel alliance is backed by a ten-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in 2016, guaranteeing $3.3 billion annually in military assistance. Trump has gone even further, approving a $7 billion arms sale to Israel – including thousands of precision-guided bombs, according to the New York Post.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the Trump administration approved a new $3 billion arms sale to Israel, encompassing 35,500 MK 84 2,000 lb. (900 kg) bombs, along with 4,000 FGM-172 SRAW (short-range assault weapons) “Predator warhead,” per the AP.

The FGM-172 is a man-portable ground forces weapon, originally used to augment the Javelin anti-tank missile, most likely in the multipurpose blast-fragmentation version of the weapon since Lockheed-Martin converted all early anti-armor versions of this missile to this configuration to make it more versatile and suitable against more target categories, including unarmored vehicles and personnel.

“The decision to reverse the Biden Administration’s partial arms embargo, which wrongly withheld a number of weapons and ammunition from Israel, is yet another sign that Israel has no greater ally in the White House than President Trump,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement announcing the latest aid package.

These aid agreements underscore the administration’s unwavering commitment to ensuring Israel’s military supremacy in the region, despite global outcry over the Israeli bombardment of Gaza – which has seen an estimated 47,000 Palestinians killed in the fighting, according to Gazan health authorities.

Advertisement

During a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month, Trump announced plans to provide Israel with an additional $12 billion in military aid. He emphasized the United States’ unwavering support, stating, “Israel will have everything they need to defend themselves and more.”

The White House’s robust military support for Israel stands in stark contrast to the administration’s cautious and conditional approach to supporting Ukraine.

Double standards and geopolitical priorities

The disparity in US military aid to Ukraine and Israel reflects how Washington, especially the Trump White House, views these allies and the wars they are embattled in. Three key differences define this imbalance:

Strategic priorities : Israel is a long-time US ally in the Middle East, while Ukraine’s relationship with Washington is newer and more transactional. The Trump administration’s reluctance to antagonize Russia has contributed to the inconsistency in Ukraine’s support.

: Israel is a long-time US ally in the Middle East, while Ukraine’s relationship with Washington is newer and more transactional. The Trump administration’s reluctance to antagonize Russia has contributed to the inconsistency in Ukraine’s support. Domestic politics : Israel enjoys strong bipartisan backing in Congress, ensuring steady US assistance. Support for Ukraine, however, has become increasingly partisan, with Trump’s allies opposing further aid.

: Israel enjoys strong bipartisan backing in Congress, ensuring steady US assistance. Support for Ukraine, however, has become increasingly partisan, with Trump’s allies opposing further aid. Diplomatic calculations: By withholding aid to Ukraine while maintaining unwavering support for Israel, Trump signals a shift in US foreign policy that places Middle East alliances above European security concerns.

The imbalance in US support was further underscored last month when Israel voted against a United Nations General Assembly resolution reaffirming Ukraine’s territorial integrity. For the first time, Israel aligned itself with the US, Russia, and a handful of other nations in opposing the motion proposed by Ukraine and supported by its European allies.

Israel’s shift is likely a calculated move to remain in Trump’s good graces and to secure continued US military assistance, even at the cost of damaging its relationship with Ukraine and other partners. The vote also highlighted how Washington’s shifting alliances are influencing global diplomatic realignments.

Advertisement

What it means for Ukraine

For Ukraine, the Trump administration’s double standard on military aid is a warning sign. While Israel continues to receive full US backing, Ukraine must navigate an increasingly uncertain security landscape.

The temporary freeze on US military aid following the Oval Office dispute between Trump and Zelensky weakened Ukraine’s position against Russia at a critical moment. More significantly, it reinforced concerns that Washington now appears to treat Kyiv as a bargaining chip in broader geopolitical negotiations rather than as a committed ally.

In stark contrast, Israel’s aid pipeline remains uninterrupted – its military needs not only met but consistently expanded.

Unlike Ukraine, Israel has not been asked to make political concessions in exchange for aid. Instead, the White House has accelerated arms shipments, underscoring Israel’s privileged position in Washington’s strategic calculus.

As Trump continues to reshape US foreign policy, Ukraine faces tough choices – reinforcing relationships with European allies, accelerating domestic weapons production, or making economic and territorial concessions to maintain US support.

Advertisement

Whatever the outcome, the contrast in military aid between Ukraine and Israel signals a major geopolitical shift – one that could redefine global security alignments and have lasting consequences for Ukraine’s fight against Russia.”