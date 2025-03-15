Since Donald Trump took office in January, many Ukraine-watchers have been stunned by the US president’s extortionary tactics with regard to Kyiv.

First, he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign a deal for extracting minerals, a deal that would essentially force Ukraine to repay with usurious rates what the Biden administration had offered as a gift. Then, when Zelensky came to Washington on Feb. 28, he was reprimanded for publicly making his case for real security guarantees and fact-checking Trump’s lies. As if the scolding weren’t enough, Zelensky was skewered by the US president and his henchmen for not being sufficiently obsequious.

Flabbergasted commentators all over the world observed that Trump was behaving like a mafioso bent on solidifying his protection racket.

But to anybody who has been following Trump for the past half century, it’s no surprise.

A sign outside Trump Tower in New York, 2024. Photo: Wikicommons

A New York frame of mind

I’m a native New Yorker. Like all New Yorkers of my generation, I remember Donald Trump when he was a flamboyant young real estate mogul on the rise.

There’s one thing about Trump that I and my fellow New Yorkers have noticed over the decades: His modus operandi has not changed much. He has merely extended his audience and influence across the globe.

In the 1980s I worked briefly for a Manhattan real estate company. But for much of the decade, I was a painter and small-time painting contractor. In both job circles we heard a lot about Trump. The stories from other small-time contractors were consistently similar. Trump would sign a contract for work on one of his properties. When it was time to pay the final 20 or 50 percent installment, Trump or his general contractor would say something to the effect of: “I’m not satisfied with the work. I’m not going to pay.” The contractor would protest. “But you have to, it’s in the contract.” Trump would shrug his shoulders and say: “You don’t like it? Sue me.”

Knowing that Trump had more money and access to lawyers, the contractor would be forced to accept the unilaterally imposed discount.

These were just stories I’d heard from other contractors, but USA Today did a deeper dive, and it’s clear that similar deadbeat methods were also employed in Atlantic City and Florida as the Trump real estate empire expanded.

Now he’s working the same angles with Canada, Mexico, Denmark, and, of course, Ukraine.

Flirting with the mob

To suggest that Trump is behaving like a mafioso is somewhat of an oversimplification for New Yorkers.

Trump, a dyed-in-the-wool New Yorker, most certainly had extensive interaction with Italian and Russian organized crime in his city.

The key conduit to his relationship with mobsters was the infamous lawyer Roy Cohn. A consummate New Yorker himself and the rich son of a prominent judge, Cohn rose to fame in 1951 as Senator Joseph McCarthy’s attack dog during the anti-communist witch hunts for which McCarthy was eventually censured.

Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R) confers with Roy Cohn (L) during questioning of William Taylor during the House Un-American Activities Committee hearing. August 23, 1953. Photo: LA Times.

The 27-year-old Trump met Cohn in 1973. Cohn, a closet-homosexual with a penchant for WASPy blond rich boys, took Trump under his wing.

By the end of the 1970s, the ruthless lawyer’s client list included not just the cream of New York’s high society and political world, but also the heads of New York’s Genovese and Bonanno organized crime families – Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno and Carmine Galante respectively. Cohn also had connections with Gambino crime family boss Paul Castellano and his successor, John Gotti (the man who ordered Castellano’s murder in 1985).

As an aspiring real estate mogul, Trump had to negotiate the shark-infested waters of New York’s mob-controlled building industry. The New York crime families controlled both the concrete business and the construction workers’ unions. The Mafia in New York could extort any real estate developer they chose by simply ordering delays on concrete deliveries or work stoppages through the labor unions. Trump was especially vulnerable because his famous Trump Tower was built with fast drying ready-mix concrete rather than the more expensive methods used in the steel-girder skyscrapers typical of the 1980s.

Mug shot of Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno taken following his arrest. 1985

Roy Cohn served as Trump’s middleman to help “grease the wheels” of his construction projects in that extortionary climate. In fact, in 1982 the Teamsters Union ordered a citywide strike – but the concrete work continued at Trump Tower.

Cohn also helped with regulatory issues when Trump expanded into the casino business in Atlantic City.

Through the same network, Trump managed to solidify links with Russian organized crime making headway in the city. In 1984, Russian mobster David Bogatin allegedly teamed up with Michael Franzese, a member of New York’s Colombo crime family to buy six condominiums in Trump Tower by laying $6 million in cash on the table.

In short, Trump rose to wealth and fame in a climate of systemic corruption perpetuated by entrenched organized crime. Thanks to Cohn’s mentorship, Trump learned how to “work the angles.”

After Cohn died of AIDS in 1986, Trump employed all the lessons learned from his mentor – arguably America’s greatest Mafia lawyer. One of the most invaluable lessons Trump learned was to always remain vague, even contradictory, when speaking in public so as not to incriminate himself. Trump appears to have mastered this lesson and made it a cornerstone of his political methodology.