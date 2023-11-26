Democracy Without Borders

Chatham House: Democracy in Ukraine
Ukraine
Nov. 26, 2023
Chatham House: Democracy in Ukraine
Explaining the history of democracy in Ukraine, the current state of its democracy while at war, and future prospects.
By Lisa Toremark, Dr Joanna Szostek
How an Anti-Putin Russian Refugee Artist Supports Ukraine Through His Works. EXCLUSIVE
 
Nov. 26, 2023
How an Anti-Putin Russian Refugee Artist Supports Ukraine Through His Works.
Refugee artist Andrey Kezzyn discusses his escape from Russia, his life in Berlin, and how he is continuing his support for Ukraine through his artwork.
By Kerry McElroy
Russian Anti-War Dissidents: OVD-Info's Struggle for Human Rights Amidst Repression
Putin
Nov. 26, 2023
Russian Anti-War Dissidents: OVD-Info's Struggle for Human Rights Amidst Repression
Even as the repression of the Putin regime continues, the number of Russians that disapprove of their government's actions, particularly in respect of the war in Ukraine, is growing.
By Alisa Orlova
Zelensky Says Maidan Protests 10 years Ago Were ‘First Victory of Today’s War’
Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2023
Zelensky Says Maidan Protests 10 years Ago Were ‘First Victory of Today’s War’
The Maidan protests erupted in late 2013 when Kremlin-backed President Viktor Yanukovych ditched an association agreement trade deal with the European Union.
By AFP
EU Chief and German Defense Minister Arrive in Kyiv
Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2023
EU Chief and German Defense Minister Arrive in Kyiv
The visit comes after an increase in Russian air attacks on Ukraine and as Kyiv braces for an expected rise in strikes on the country's energy facilities.
By Kyiv Post
Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya: No Free Belarus Without a Free Ukraine and Vice Versa EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Nov. 16, 2023
Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya: No Free Belarus Without a Free Ukraine and Vice Versa
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya gives an exclusive interview to Kyiv Post at the Web Summit in Lisbon.
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Why Belarus Should be Helped to Return to the Family of Democratic European Nations
 
Sep. 9, 2023
OPINION: Why Belarus Should be Helped to Return to the Family of Democratic European Nations
Belarus’s genuine leader elaborates why an independent, democratic, Belarus belongs in Europe, not Russian dominated despotic and anti-Western Eurasia, and is an ally of Ukraine.
By Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
If Russia is Allowed to Remain an Empire, it Won’t be Defeated – Ichkerian Leader
Russia
May. 29, 2023
If Russia is Allowed to Remain an Empire, it Won’t be Defeated – Ichkerian Leader
The example shown by Ukraine’s resistance against the Russian invasion unites the nations of the Caucasus fighting for their independence from Moscow, Akhmed Zakayev has said.
By Kyiv Post
Featured
Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya: No Free Belarus Without a Free Ukraine and Vice Versa

Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya: No Free Belarus Without a Free Ukraine and Vice Versa

The Russians Calling for a Ukrainian Victory and The Hague for Putin

The Russians Calling for a Ukrainian Victory and The Hague for Putin

Defeat of Autocracies in 2022

OPINION: Defeat of Autocracies in 2022

Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Jailed for 25 Years BREAKING
Putin
Apr. 17, 2023
Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Jailed for 25 Years
Russian democratic oppositionist given draconian sentence for opposing Moscow's war against Ukraine
By AFP
Croatia Denies Asylum Requests for Chechen Refugees Unwilling to Fight in Ukraine
Europe
Apr. 17, 2023
Croatia Denies Asylum Requests for Chechen Refugees Unwilling to Fight in Ukraine
A representative of the Assembly of Chechens in Europe called the decision ‘very biased’ and said the refusal was ‘based on mere assumptions that the asylum seekers were Islamist extremists.’
By Kyiv Post
Kremlin Сritic Facing 25 Years in Jail Says Regrets Nothing
War in Ukraine
Apr. 11, 2023
Kremlin Сritic Facing 25 Years in Jail Says Regrets Nothing
Russian democrat defiant as awaits an expected heavy prison sentence for speaking out against the Putin regime and its war against Ukraine.
By AFP
The Russians Calling for a Ukrainian Victory and The Hague for Putin
Ukraine
Mar. 25, 2023
The Russians Calling for a Ukrainian Victory and The Hague for Putin
The long-divided Russian democratic opposition is united behind an urgent goal: Guaranteeing Putin's defeat in Ukraine and in Russia.
By Jason Jay Smart
Belarus Freedom Day EXCLUSIVE
Belarus
Mar. 25, 2023
OPINION: Belarus Freedom Day
On March 25, Belarusians celebrate Belarus Independence Day. The US has issued a press statement in support of Belarusians struggling to overthrow the Lukashenko dictatorship, but Kyiv remains silent.
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Goes on Trial for Treason
War in Ukraine
Mar. 14, 2023
Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Goes on Trial for Treason
Another prominent Russian oppositionist and critic of the Kremlin's war against Ukraine on trial in Moscow.
By AFP
Ukraine Must Win for Change in Russia: Kasparov
 
Feb. 19, 2023
Ukraine Must Win for Change in Russia: Kasparov
Leading Russian oppositionists say no democratization of Russia without a Ukrainian victory.
By AFP
Russian Journalist Jailed for Writing Truth About Mariupol
War in Ukraine
Feb. 7, 2023
Russian Journalist Jailed for Writing Truth About Mariupol
Journalist Maria Ponomarenko, mother of two, is likely to spend nearly all of the next decade in a Russian prison. Her crime? Telling the truth about Russia’s crimes in Ukraine.
By Jason Jay Smart