Carl von Clausewitz, the 19th century Prussian general and author of On War, insightfully argued in his book that "War is the realm of uncertainty; three quarters of the factors on which action in war is based are wrapped in a fog of greater or lesser uncertainty." Today, we commonly refer to Clausewitz's dictum as the "Fog of War." Social media – Twitter, Telegram, Reddit and the like – has only thickened that fog inwardly and outwardly on the battlefield. On any given day at any given minute and at any given second, you can find competing posts claiming Ukraine is winning, Kyiv is losing and that Russian President Vladimir Putin's three-day "special military operation" is going masterfully according to plan 17 months later. Today, arguably, given the heated disinformation wars and competing narratives being played out in the ether above Ukraine and across the four corners of the globe, Clausewitz's maxim has morphed into a far denser and ever widening "Nebula of War."

“War is the realm of uncertainty… Factors on which action in war is based are wrapped in a fog…” – Carl von Clausewitz

In Clausewitz's time, the "fog" of war was largely limited to battlefield commanders being detached from the pointy ends of spears doing the actual fighting – and the flanks and centers of companies, battalions and brigades struggling to stay in communication and sync with each other. Now, frequently, rivaling and dissonant dispatches from battling friends and enemies alike often reach capital cities before the non-commissioned officers (NCO), lieutenants and captains engaged in battle can report back up the line to their chain of command. Along the way, those cell phone calls, text messages, Telegram posts, and videos captured by loitering drones – some intercepted, others planted – are quickly seized upon by war commentators, governments, and individuals to drive false or competing narratives about the status of the war in Ukraine. The "Nebula of War," as a result keeps growing exponentially darker. Attempts to dissipate it to achieve clarity of what is happening on the battlefield are becoming ever more difficult and challenging. Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive is a case in point of how snippets of information gleaned from social media and open-source intelligence (OSINT) are used to create dissent, foment fear and mislead the public as to what is actually happening on the battlefield. Podcasts, Twitter Spaces, and Telegram threads quickly amplify that flow of real-time information – much of it intentionally twisted, out of context and often unconfirmed – across the social media ecosphere. In practical terms, the internet cloud – what Microsoft defines as "a vast network of remote servers around the globe which are hooked together" – is fast becoming the unwitting digital host of this modern-day 'Nebula of War.' Its detached and undiscerning algorithms quickly disseminated information and disinformation on a global scale. As a result, it is also becoming an instrument of war – one that is intended by nefarious state and individual actors to undermine support for Ukraine's fight to defend itself from Russia. In the opening days of the first phase of Kyiv's counteroffensive much was made on social media of an early engagement in the Zaporizhzhia Region wherein Ukraine clearly suffered company-level size losses in armor and equipment as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry in a drone video. Russian state-controlled media quickly picked up on the footage and began showing different angles and misleading viewers that they were multiple incidents and therefore indicative of early widespread failure of Ukraine's counteroffensive. During that same timeframe in early June, Russia's foreign ministry fell victim to its own rush to interpret snippets of information flowing unfiltered and analyzed from Ukraine. The Russian Embassy in Washington gleefully proclaimed that "its military blew up some of Ukraine's most fearsome tanks." Not wanting to be left out, the Russian Defense Ministry then posted video proof. Or so they thought. In reality, all the Kremlin had destroyed in a farcical battle worthy of the old "Green Acres" American situation comedy was several Ukrainian tractors.

Remain resolved and Ukraine will safely exit this ‘Nebula of War’ in due course and emerge victorious.