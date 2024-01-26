The failure of the US Congress to pass a Ukraine aid package is a reckless strategy seemingly aimed at forcing fantasy peace negotiations with Russia. Where is the moral righteous from Congress, and when will they realize that arming Ukraine is the only realistic pathway to peace?
The current deadlock over Ukraine aid has reignited Russian President Vladimir Putin’s escalation of terror. Starting on Dec. 29, Putin ordered missile strikes on Ukrainian cities that have killed or wounded 600 civilians. This strategy comes from Hitler’s playbook when he ordered a bombing campaign against British cities in 1940.
Peace with Russia sounds morally tantalizing but it’s just a trap set by Putin to deceive naïve members of Congress. The goals of Putin and Hitler are aligned with genocide and imperialistic invasions, not peace.
In 2005, the President of Chechnya (Aslan Maskhadov) was assassinated while engaged in peace negotiations with Russia aimed at ending the second Chechen war. Putin later awarded medals to the assassination plotters.
Russia has never honored its peace agreements with Ukraine, including the Budapest memorandum.
The blame for blocking critical aid for Ukraine primarily goes to the Republican far right. The website Republicans for Ukraine, lists 82 Republican House members rated very poor for their support of Ukraine. These are typically “America First” isolationists who are leading the opposition against Ukraine funding.
Mergers and Acquisition Decline – the Achilles Heel of Ukraine’s Startup Ecosystem
On the surface, putting Americans first sounds very appealing. But in this case, slashing Ukraine's aid would deplete Ukrainian weaponry and force a spoof peace settlement with Russia.
A pause in hostilities is a ploy allowing Russia time to rebuild its forces and attack Ukraine later with even greater atrocities. Russia and its propagandists openly state their goal is to exterminate Ukraine’s 40 million people. Unless Putin is stopped now, Americans should prepare themselves for the eventual reality of conscription into military service.
This isn’t the first time the America First Movement influenced disastrous foreign policy affecting Europe. In the early 1940s the powerful American First Committee (AFC) advocated peace with Germany while opposing military and humanitarian aid for Britain. The AFC disbanded in disgrace after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and Germany declared war against America.
In terms of world conflict an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure. World War II cost roughly 4 trillion dollars and the lives of 330,000 American soldiers. 81 year later after America said “never again,” Congress is complicitly aiding Russia’s campaign of genocide.
George Washington in his futuristic wisdom stated, “One day there will be a United States of Europe.” Washington understood that if vestiges of Democracy were exported to Europe it would lead to a more stable, peaceful and prosperous world. This not only benefits Ukraine, but a rising tide of global Democracy benefits America too.
The most influential opponents of Ukraine aid are promoting false narratives that Ukraine funding is a wasteful money scheme. This is simply political grandstanding considering that military aid to Ukraine represents a mere 3 percent of the defense budget. Most of the money stays in America, reducing the cost further.
Supporters of “America First” eschew US involvement with permanent European alliances and conflicts as stated in Washington’s farewell address. But Washington made exceptions for certain short-term emergencies.
Comparatively speaking Ukraine is fighting Russia with a pittance amount from America and allies. Ukraine’s soldiers are using this money to contain Russian forces in Ukraine preventing thousands of Americans from dying to defend NATO territory.
America has committed about $75 billion in economic and military aid for Ukraine, representing just 0.19 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Fifteen other countries have actually spent more as a percentage of their GDP.
While Congress quibbles over this minuscule amount, Russia’s industrial military complex is in total war mode aimed at a future invasion of NATO countries.
By abandoning Ukraine, Congress is putting American soldiers at risk of fighting and defending NATO territory from Russia.
The maneuvering in Congress to sabotage Ukraine aid is pointless, albeit perilously dangerous. While Congress plays games, Putin is planning to rebuild his Soviet/Russian empire. If Ukraine falters, Putin’s appetite for invading Moldova and NATO Baltic countries dramatically increases.
Congress must pass supplemental Ukraine funding to stop Russian aggression from spreading into global chaos and harming American interests.
The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (21)
Thank you, Captain Obvious! Another pile of shit editorial. Congress is useless, what a revelation. Try reporting some real news you dumb motherfucker.
@ArklahomBoy, You are here for the sole reason of sowing putin propaganda so that makes you a troll. And for a refresher to other folks who are actually Ukraine supporters, let me repost some of the quotes made by the MRGA leadership you support:
Trump: 2/21/22: “I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’ Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful,”
Trump 1/30/23: "“My instinct at the time was that we had really bad people in the" <....american intelligence community>.... "Who would you choose, Putin or these Misfits?”
Trump 9/15/23: recorded NBC Meet the Press' interview after informed that Putin had fawned over his stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Trump replied: “I like that he said that. Because that means what I’m saying is right.”
Trump supporting former candidate Vivek Ramaswamy: "Ukraine has celebrated a Nazi in its ranks, the comedian in cargo pants, a man called Zelensky,” and another "What I think we need to do is end the Ukraine war on peaceful terms that, yes, do make some major concessions to Russia, including freezing those current lines of control..."
Also eight trump supporting republicans (core MAGA) in a 2022 House vote (in a 424-8 tally), even voted against legislation to revoke trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
@ArklahomBoy, thats 🐕💩 as one of my fellow russian troll fighters on Kyivpost forums would colourfully comment. Putin stole Crimea in 2014 then moved his soldiers and weaponry into Donbas and Luhansk Oblast shortly after to steal most of those as well. He did all that long before NATO or EU membership were even possibilities.
He got really cocky in 2022 and tried to steal the whole of Ukraine, but they were better prepared. He's been caught in so many lies and so many violations of past international agreements that he's lost all credibility. Kremlin cronies have also already stated that Poland, Moldova, Germany and Estonia are next should they be successful in stealing Ukraine. They have also threatened nuclear devastation on many of Ukraine's allies, so I call 🐕💩 on everything you say above.
There is only one way to stop the war from escalating...STOP RUSSIA! The most visually satisfying means of which would be to see putin's head on a pike pole carried by rioting russians.
On another note...... CONGRATULATIONs UKRAINE on moving a stunning 40 spots up on the international corruption index to 104th place in the last decade. You are making great progress towards EU and NATO membership after escaping from historic russian servitude....only 9 points below EU / NATO member Hungary (albeit it slipped under Orban). Meanwhile russia's corrupt chronically lying regime languishes in 141st place.
@ArklahomBoy, thats 🐕💩 as one of my fellow russian troll fighters on Kyivpost forums would colourfully comment. Putin stole Crimea in 2014 then moved his soldiers and weaponry into Donbas and Luhansk Oblast shortly after to steal most of those as well. He did all that long before NATO or EU membership were even possibilities. He got really cocky in 2022 and tried to steal the whole of Ukraine, but they were better prepared.
He's been caught in so many lies and so many violations of past international agreements that he's lost all credibility. Kremlin cronies have also already stated that Poland, Moldova, Germany and Estonia are next should they be successful in stealing Ukraine.
They have also threatened nuclear devastation on many of Ukraine's allies, so I call 🐕💩 on everything you say above. There is only one way to stop the war from escalating...STOP RUSSIA! The most visually satisfying means of which would be to see putin's head on a pike pole carried by rioting russians.
On another note...... CONGRATULATIONs UKRAINE on moving a stunning 40 spots up on the international corruption index to 104th place in the last decade. You are making great progress towards EU and NATO membership after escaping from historic russian servitude....only 9 points below EU / NATO member Hungary (albeit it slipped under Orban). Meanwhile russia's corrupt chronically lying regime languishes in 141st place.
@ArklahomBoy, ...and yet your post here continually absolve the many sins of indicted war criminal putin for invading Ukraine, murdering its people in the most brutal of ways and stealing that nations' resources.
No one amongst Ukraine's many allied supporting nations is killing any Ukrainian. Each does what it can to provide the weapons Ukraine requests to defend itself against putins murderous invaders. Russia murders Ukrainians (with help from NK, IRAN, probably China). There is no other sane way to view these facts.
That many MRGA / MAGA leadership folks are stalling further support politically makes them complicit with putin in these crimes. .....as are you for spreading his propaganda.
Can you understand why your words smack only of putin false propaganda in those in nations with unfettered access to credible reporting?
@ArklahomBoy, Ha...I've heard the exact same phrasing as a response from another russian troll on this site. Either you wear multiple forum monikers on Kyivpost, or have been provided with a very limited playbook of putin approved retorts. I encourage you to think outside the box more....actually just getting outside the sweatbox you work in more could help.
You know... go out into the world, enjoy new cultures, learn new things...support great causes like helping a democracy like Ukraine defend itself against a murderous criminal tyrant like putin. When it comes to rump, all one needs to do is post a quote from the man himself and it very quickly debunks the lies you trolls spew about him wanting to save Ukraine's sovereignty with its borders intact.
@ArklahomBoy, You are here for the sole reason of sowing putin propaganda so that makes you a troll. And for a refresher to other folks who are actually Ukraine supporters, let me repost some of the quotes made by the MRGA leadership you support: Trump: 2/21/22:
“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’ Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful,” Trump 1/30/23: "
“My instinct at the time was that we had really bad people in the" <....american intelligence community>.... "Who would you choose, Putin or these Misfits?”
Trump 9/15/23: recorded NBC Meet the Press' interview after informed that Putin had fawned over his stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Trump replied: “I like that he said that. Because that means what I’m saying is right.” Trump supporting former candidate
Vivek Ramaswamy: "Ukraine has celebrated a Nazi in its ranks, the comedian in cargo pants, a man called Zelensky,” and another "What I think we need to do is end the Ukraine war on peaceful terms that, yes, do make some major concessions to Russia, including freezing those current lines of control..."
Also eight trump supporting republicans (core MAGA) in a 2022 House vote (in a 424-8 tally), even voted against legislation to revoke trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
@ArklahomBoy, thats 🐕💩 as one of my fellow russian troll fighters on Kyivpost forums would colourfully comment. Russia stole Crimea in 2014 then moved is soldiers and weaponry into Donbas and Luhansk Oblast shortly after to steal most of those as well. He did all that long before NATO or EU membership were even possibilities. He got really cocky in 2022 and tried to steal the whole of Ukraine, but they were better prepared. He's been caught in so many lies and so many violations of past international agreements that he's lost all credibility.
Kremlin cronies have also already stated that Poland, Moldova, Germany and Estonia are next should they be successful in stealing Ukraine. They have also threatened nuclear devastation on many of Ukraine's allies, so I call 🐕💩 on everything you say above. They is only one way to stop the war from escalating...STOP RUSSIA! The most visually satisfying means of which would be to see putin's head on a pike pole carried by rioting russians.
On another note...... CONGRATULATIONs UKRAINE on moving a stunning 40 spots up on the international corruption index to 104th place in the last decade. You are making great progress towards EU and NATO membership after escaping from historic russian servitude....only 9 points below EU / NATO member Hungary (albeit it slipped under Orban). Meanwhile russia's corrupt chronically lying regime languishes in 141st place.
@John, I haven't absolved anyone of any sins, I just don't buy into the braindead Globalist propaganda you thoughtlessly regurgitate. There was no war in Ukraine, and then we (US/EU/NATO) decided we needed to pack Ukraine into NATO, and so then we couped Ukraine's constitutional government in 2014 and replaced it with a hand-selected puppet government, which started a war between our puppet government and the (free) Ukrainians who did not want to live as subjects of our puppet government, which saw our puppet government continuously shelling the free Ukrainians from 2014 until Russia intervened in 2022. It is your idiotic agenda that is killing the Ukrainians. The longer this stupid, idiotic war continues, the more Ukrainians will die. John, I know you're a big ol' dumb dumb, but are you really to stupid to understand that we were never going to succeed with Project Ukraine? There is only one way to save Ukraine: stop the war.
@ArklahomBoy, ...and yet your post here continually absolve the many sins of indicted war criminal putin for invading Ukraine, murdering its people in the most brutal of ways and stealing that nations' resources.
No one amongst Ukraine's many allied supporting nations is killing any Ukrainian. Each does what it can to provide the weapons Ukraine requests to defend itself against putins murderous invaders. Russia murders Ukrainians (with help from NK, IRAN, probably China). There is no other sane way to view these facts.
That many MRGA / MAGA leadership folks are stalling further support politically makes them complicit with putin in these crimes. .....as are you for spreading his propaganda.
Can you understand why your words smack only of putin false propaganda in those in nations with unfettered access to credible reporting?
@John, I have never told any lie about Trump wanting to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty with its borders intact. For one thing, what kind of idiot even thinks that is a possibility at this point? The sad fact of reality is that you chickenhawk Globalist morons want to keep this war going until the Russians are in Lviv and there are no more Ukrainians left to die for the stupid cause of NATO expansion. But thank you for regaling me with more of your paranoid theories about "Russian trolls." Let me know if your daddy George Soros authorizes you to start using a different lame stock retort.
Please understand, the vast majority of Americans want to support Ukraine. Unfortunately, our open borders, and the President, are allowing millions of people to enter illegally, and that includes covert operations from terrorist countries. All this is against our laws. Now the state of Texas is closing its borders to illegals, and even the US Border Patrol refuses to followt the Presidents orders to stop Texas. This President is dismantling my country. The Congress has said, "Protect our borders, and we will vote funds to Ukraine." The President would rather abandon Ukraine than protect our country. If he really cared about Ukraine and the US, he would protect both. Instead, he has given Ukraine only enough weapons to bleed Russia, and unfortunately, bleed Ukraine. There are those who willingly trade chaos for power, and that is what you are seeing.
@ArklahomBoy, Ha...I've heard the exact same phrasing as a response from another russian troll on this site. Either you wear multiple forum monikers on Kyivpost, or have been provided with a very limited playbook of putin approved retorts. I encourage you to think outside the box more....actually just getting outside the sweatbox you work in more could help. You know... go out into the world, enjoy new cultures, learn new things...support great causes like helping a democracy like Ukraine defend itself against a murderous criminal tyrant like putin.
When it comes to rump, all one needs to do is post a quote from the man himself and it very quickly debunks the lies you trolls spew about him wanting to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty with its borders intact.
@John, oh look, you did your party trick again, how neat! Also, what is it that you suppose those quotes establish? Like, what point are you trying to make? Does it really just completely blow your mind that Americans don't swallow your brand of braindead Globalism? Seriously John, show me on the sex doll where Vlad Putin touched you.
@ArklahomBoy, You are here for the sole reason of sowing putin propaganda so that makes you a troll. And for a refresher to other folks who are actually Ukraine supporters, let me repost some of the quotes made by the MRGA leadership you support:
Trump: 2/21/22: “I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’ Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful,” Trump 1/30/23: "“My instinct at the time was that we had really bad people in the" <....american intelligence community>.... "Who would you choose, Putin or these Misfits?” Trump 9/15/23: recorded NBC Meet the Press' interview after informed that Putin had fawned over his stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Trump replied: “I like that he said that. Because that means what I’m saying is right.”
Trump supporting former candidate Vivek Ramaswamy: "Ukraine has celebrated a Nazi in its ranks, the comedian in cargo pants, a man called Zelensky,” and another "What I think we need to do is end the Ukraine war on peaceful terms that, yes, do make some major concessions to Russia, including freezing those current lines of control..."
Also eight trump supporting republicans (core MAGA) in a 2022 House vote (in a 424-8 tally), even voted against legislation to revoke trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
@John, I have never used -- nor have I ever needed to use -- "profanity laden responses" on this site. But congratulations on doing that neat party trick you do all the time, pretending that anyone who disagrees with you about topics is a paid Russian troll. And who said they don't care about Project Ukraine? I pointed out the fact that none of it has served any interest of any American, but I didn't say that I don't care about it. As a US taxpayer, I own Ukraine. The puppet government in Kiev is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US government. I bought the weapons our proxy army in Ukraine used to murder Russian-speaking Ukrainians for the last decade. None of it has advanced my interests, but of course I am interested in it. Do you understand now? It is kind of ironic how you call me a Russian troll, but you can't even read plain English, and you absolutely soil yourself if someone freely expresses views that differ from yours...
@ArklahomBoy, Arklahomboy the MRGA paid troll is back. Language has been toned down a bit though. Probably they've been 're-educated' by their paymasters after the recent past eviction of all russian trolls from the site for profanity laden responses every time someone called him out on their lame MRGA / MAGA propaganda.
They are so stupid. Just the fact that they take the time to seek out this Ukrainian site site and then prevalently post against a cause they say they don't care about illuminates this is a paying gig for them.....and we all know who is paying them.
MAGA republicans (U.S.) share the largest part of the responsibility for denying the Ukraine funding.
@Robb, actually it's the existence of reality that has denied the "funding." Remember, in real life, there is no money for ANY of this crap. All of Project Ukraine is being debt-financed. Nowhere in the US Constitution have the people of the states ever delegated any responsibility to the federal government to sponsor coups, prop up a puppet government, or field a proxy army in Ukraine. None of this is in the interest of any American. But here we see clowns bitching about how the Americans are delaying funding that does not exist for something that is not in our interest. What a spectacle!
"Unless Putin is stopped now, Americans should prepare themselves for the eventual reality of conscription into military service." -- That is one of the stupidest sentences I have ever seen on this website. Russia owned Kiev when my ancestors invented the US, Russia owned Kiev when I was born, and it matters not to one single American if Russia were to own Kiev today. Oddly enough, Russia doesn't want Kiev, they just want the US/EU/NATO axis of evil to stop trying to take over the world. Oddly enough, that's what we Americans want, too.
The people in the US who clamor for war with Russia and flap their gums about propping up a puppet government in Kiev are not Americans. Their interests are entirely foreign and anti-American. They are ideologues, and their braindead, foreign ideology has failed spectacularly. Time to end Project Ukraine now.
@ArklahomBoy, only orcs say kiev. Its Kyiv.
@Peterpan, it's always been Kiev. But have fun on that bandwagon. Kony 2012!!!
@ArklahomBoy, orc troll night shift huh
@Peterpan, at least my foreign policy ideas weren't dreamed up by a bunch of children in a place called Neverland. You can continue playing make-believe, and I will continue knowing the fact that you idiot Globalists were never going to pull this thing off in Ukraine. Sprinkle some fairy dust on that, clown.
For 15 years, the author, David Root, has been a “citizen activist”. What IS that? I am a citizen activist too, but it doesn’t mean that I know anything.
Credentials please!