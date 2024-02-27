My pro-Ukrainian/anti-dictatorships American friends want Poland’s Foreign Minister Sikorski to replace Secretary Blinken.

One reason: Sikorski talks the language of core American values.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski was on a roll while visiting the US over the past weekend. From his sensational destruction of the Russian UN Ambassador’s presentation – when Sikorski debunked calmly the Kremlin’s talking points to justify the invasion of Ukraine – to interviews given to American pundits – Sikorski laid down in plain American what “American” means and why we trust in America.

Unless America is making an unpleasant turn.

Sikorski’s main points:

NATO – not a contract with a security company – a sacred pledge!

“An alliance is not a contract with a neighborhood security company – you pay and for that we protect you. The Article 5 of the Washington Treaty which established NATO has only been invoked once so far: after 9/11 in defense of the United States.

And after the appeal from the United States, we sent our troops to Afghanistan. Poland sent a brigade to Ghazni province. Before that, we sent a brigade to Iraq where we were responsible for protecting 5 million Iraqis.

When this mission was accomplished, we did not send an invoice to Washington. Alliance helps the United States too – not just US allies.

The real strength of NATO is not departments, it is not the CEO, it is not the signature, not even the laws.

It is the uncertainty in the minds of our adversaries about what will happen if they attack.

Or rather the likelihood that the United States will come to the assistance of its allies. And this is what President Biden called the “sacred pledge.”

Speaker Mike Johnson - the word of the United States

“To Mike Johnson I would say as a former Speaker to a current Speaker – Mr. Speaker, it is the fate of Ukraine, it is the tortured people of Ukraine who beg you. But it is also the credibility of your country that is at stake.

The President of the United States in wartime went to Kyiv on his historic visit, planted the standard of the United States in downtown Kyiv saying ‘you are an ally, we will do whatever it takes and for however long it takes to help you.’

The word of the United States has been spoken, it needs to be followed up with actions, with deliveries.”

If we chose to abandon Ukraine or do it by default…

“Putin isn’t working alone. Today, many bombs falling on Ukrainian schools, churches, and apartment blocks come in the form of Iranian drones and hypersonic missiles with microchips smuggled through other countries. Most recently, North Korea has sent long-range weapons to sow more terror among civilians.

This mix of terrorists and dictators are united by one thing — their hatred of America, the West, and of democracy. Hatred fueled by fear.

They’re hungry to show that the US is weak, ineffective, and hopelessly divided. That America can no longer act effectively or be a force for good in the world.

Ukraine is a test case for them. All are eagerly watching to see if Putin can crush freedom — and our resolve.

The invasion of Ukraine is by no means a regional squabble. It is a war with global consequences.

If we choose to abandon Ukraine, or do it by default, Putin will come to understand — as will other adversaries around the world — that he can get away with whatever he wants.”

Lastly Sikorski added how much the US has received so far in return for its aid to Ukraine.

$90 billion. He explained to Fareed Zakaria:

“Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe has ordered $90 billion worth of American military equipment. Poland – on a longer time scale has ordered $50 billion worth of American military equipment. We are buying Apaches, we are buying HIMARS, we are buying Abrams tanks, we are buying F-35s.

We are buying this because your equipment is good but also because we want to be in good graces with our most important ally.

If America’s credibility were shaken, if countries not just in Europe but also in the Far East, started to think that perhaps the US President can’t deliver, even if he wants to help, much of that will be lost.”

All quotes are from interviews of Radek Sikorski by Fareed Zakaria at GPS and by Atlantic Council.