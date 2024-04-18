“We understand that there’s concern about the safety, security and sovereignty of Ukraine, but the American people have those same concerns about our own domestic sovereignty.”

Words spoken by House Speaker Mike Johnson in response to a reporter’s inquiry as to why he was holding up aid for Ukraine, certainly, a challenge to both his political and Christian “bona fides.” I would submit that even a 100,000 Central American asylum seekers, including women and children, at America’s southern border do not measure up to 150,000 Russian soldiers armed to the teeth at Ukraine’s eastern border, as was the case on the eve of Russia’s vicious invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

The extremist Steve Bannon is not happy with Johnson and offered his own tirade against the Speaker for negotiating with the White House, attacking his Christianity and suggesting it be replaced with Islam, thus forming for the Speaker a backbone made of titanium. This is the criminal Steve Bannon who was charged with siphoning “wall money” for his own purposes, faced prison time and was saved by a Trump pardon.

Advertisement

I should refrain from further criticism of the Speaker, but Johnson has become unbearable in his fecklessness and hypocrisy.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared at the last Davos forum to a most cordial reception, including assurances that the European Union with its 27 members (or 26 without Hungary) would approve €50 billion in aid to Ukraine. The EU did. Separately, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Sweden have all stepped up.

Other Topics of Interest Germany Arrests Two Over Military Base Attack Plot for Russia, Aimed at Undermining Support for Ukraine The main accused, Dieter S., is alleged to have scouted potential targets for attacks, "including facilities of the US armed forces" stationed in Germany.

Thanks to Europe, lack of American leadership has become a little less of a problem for Ukraine, as America appears to have reverted to a time not so long ago when Donald Trump was president and American global leadership was not only missing, but the President of the United States, himself, was ridiculed by most of America’s allies. At a recent summit of Ukrainian diaspora global leaders in Bucharest the prevailing mood was very negative towards America.

Advertisement

A full week has passed since the two-week break of the lower house of the US Congress, regarding the implementation of Speaker Johnson’s Easter promises. Apparently, inspired by the resurrection of the Son of God, the deeply religious Speaker promised during the break that he would consider the issue of aid to Ukraine, as he felt it was necessary from a moral point of view. And so his morality has become dormant once again.

After three days, the Speaker decided to meet with his puppeteer. And so, a meeting between Johnson and Trump took place with the topic of aid to Ukraine a minor issue. Trump apparently agreed to give aid to Ukraine in the form of a loan.

What does that mean and why is this an aberrational phenomenon? Because the person holding the Speaker hostage is Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose interviews are often peppered with obscenities and who had been stripped of her committee assignments by her own party. This is not unusual as far as integrity is concerned within the ranks of the Republican party. It’s almost as if the Republican party in America is following the script of the AfD in Germany, manifestly supporting Putin and the Kremlin.