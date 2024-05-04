It’s high time for the US House of Representatives to censure a Russian ally in Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). The New York Post has featured her as “Moscow Marjorie” for waging a Pro-Kremlin disinformation war to the detriment of Ukraine and America.
Unfortunately, Greene is more than a mouthpiece for the Kremlin’s imperialistic ambitions. Her latest antics surfaced on Wednesday when she announced plans to oust House speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), for embracing a Ukraine aid package that recently passed Congress. Previously, Greene had sabotaged Ukraine aid packages by threatening to oust House speaker Johnson, causing a six-month delay, measured in thousands of civilian casualties by Russian strikes.
Greene, a right-wing extremist, laments that “Ukraine funding is a corrupt money scheme,” that Ukraine is full of Nazis and that Ukraine is persecuting Christians. This outrageous pro-Russian propaganda has been debunked by the Inspector General that reported no fraud in weapons for Ukraine.
Recently, Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) issued a blistering condemnation of Greene on the House floor for making false statements. Greene’s portrayal of innocent Ukrainian citizens as Nazis, is a myth repeated right out of the Kremlin’s playbook. Historian and Holocaust expert, Timothy Snyder also debunked claims by Greene that Nazism is rampant in Ukrainian politics. Snyder, testified on the House floor “that anyone who wants to stop fascism” should stop Russia.
Her statements that Ukraine persecutes Christians while Russia doesn’t, turns the truth upside down. Russia is the country that murders and tortures Christians according to Stephen Moore, founder of the Ukraine Freedom Project. Russian forces bombed 600 churches and murdered 30 Christian leaders in Ukraine; tortured and imprisoned Muslim Crimean Tartars and Jehovah witnesses. The Religious Information Service of Ukraine reports that Russian forces seized a Christian Evangelical deacon, Anatoliy Prokopchuk, and his son, whose bodies were found “mutilated beyond recognition” in south Ukraine.
Practically all Americans would support Ukraine if they realized that taxpayers have spent comparatively nothing. A mere 3 percent of US defense budget is being spent on Ukraine. Money allocated for replenishment stocks creates manufacturing jobs for Americans, modernizing our defense with shiny new equipment for America.
That pittance of money- comparatively speaking- is preventing Russia’s autocratic march into Europe, and America’s potential entry into a world war. Providing Ukraine weaponry now saves thousands of American lives and trillions of dollars later.
The alarming extent of Russian disinformation surfaced after House Intelligence chair, Mike Turner (R-OH) warned that “Russian propaganda is being repeated on the House floor.” Although Turner failed to mention names, Greene and other extremists are the obvious culprits. These national security concerns were echoed by House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Michael McCaul, who warned that ‘Russian propaganda is affecting part of the Republican party’.
Greene’s religious messaging that Ukraine is persecuting Christians is egregiously false and aimed at undermining Congressional support for Ukraine. On a related issue, a Washington, D.C. lobbying firm is messaging religious issues on Capitol Hill and has a client, pro-Russian oligarch Vadym Novinsky.
The Ukrainian government has sanctioned Novinsky with a host of alleged charges. He fled Ukraine and is currently masquerading as a deacon at a Russian Orthodox church in Zurich, Switzerland.
The fact that a Washington, D.C. lobbying firm announced they have an oligarch as a client raises concerns. According to US government documents $100,000 was spent lobbying for “issues associated with religious freedom.” This sounds innocent, except that the lobbying group’s client (Novinsky) is connected to the Kremlin-controlled Russian Orthodox church that just declared a “holy war” against Ukraine.
Finally, after six months of delay, the House advanced a $61 billion Ukraine aid package that overwhelmingly passed the House and Senate. House Speaker Johnson courageously embraced Ukraine aid, to the delight of Reagan Republicans. Johnson’s change of heart partially stems from 500 Americans that recently convened a Ukrainian Action summit in Washington. Three-hundred-fifty meetings were held to educate Congress and counteract Russian disinformation.
Congress should censure Greene and others and determine the extent of Russia collusion between Pro- Kremlin lobbyists and members of Congress.
The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.
Marjorie Traitor Greene
org boy pulled her/it in some today... challenge to Johnnie boy shelved for now.
I'd like to see pic of the ugly stick used on this wench....get the 'hoe a permanent visa for pooo-tinville.
Elected from rural georgia... sez it all for small town usa.
The women needs to keep her pie hole shut. She's nothing but a disrupter who's looking for a scrap to try to improve her own political position, but she's achieving the reverse with this ill considered challenge of Johnson.
She's one of 435 Representatives. What makes a Representative powerful and get on the "Right" Commitees? That Representatives ability to raise funds for their party. M.JT. and A.O.C. know how to raise money. So they get covered. Still she only has one vote. Why is Mike Johnson speaker? Why was McCarthy Speaker? Why was Pelosi Speaker? Because they knew how to raise money and were respected or feared in their party. Luckily nobody respects or fears M.J.T. or A.O.C.
marjorie taylor greene is a faulty product from the usa biolabs in the usa
I consider it extremely disappointing that Moscow Marjorie, to any extent, is seen on the world stage as reflecting US opinion. Do not underestimate the level of contempt here for her !! I’m also very disgusted to see how often she is shown surrounded by microphones on the capital steps because the media knows they can count on her for an obnoxious, disruptive, attention seizing statement. One can only hope that her growing loss of credibility will be recognized by her constituents and they will find someone else they can vote for who will be worth having in the House to represent them.
she's there because she was elected... idiots elected by idiots
@Sasha, sounds like you voted for her
@Guest, no, but I can understand you, you are so stupid that even in a stupid competition you come second
We have become complacent and allowed our highest levels of government to be infiltrated by Russian stooges.
She is a disgrace. The people that voted her in to office are a disgrace. Nothing but a Republican version of AOC.
@John, respectfully disagree. Three things AOC does that Marjorie Taylor Greene is incapable of. First, support arming Ukraine. Second, speak with a mind uncontaminated with Russian propaganda. Third, look beautiful while doing her job.
Seems a new "John" is posting now.
I'm not as familiar with AOC, but just the fact she voted for further Ukraine aid shows she has brains and a moral conscience.
So I will have to also disagree with the other 'John' that she is at all like MGT. That contemptible MRGA plant has rightfully earned her Moscow margerie title. She is often the first to spout putin's propaganda....before it's even covered in the credible western news sources....that is also pretty suspicious .
Nothing good will come from the likes of MGT (or putinrump and his other MRGA political minions ).
@John, ^^^^^ This here above is what I love to see ^^^^^
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York has been so smeared and maligned by MTG and 'MRGA' (John's nickname) media sources in the U.S., as well as Russian State TV that even pro-Ukrainian posters like John have unintentionally doubted her sincerity as a supporter of Ukraine and as an American patriot.
Ms. Cortez is the anti-'MRGA' - she fights like a lion for fair taxation, climate responsibility, and America's moral duty to protect democracy at home and abroad. She has been relentlessly attacked by Trump's camp because she is a member of the new, young generation of American politicians that directly fights the American political legacy of the old order - politics of race, wealth, influence and naked power. Anyone who takes a moment to watch Ms. Cortez on YouTube will be immediately impressed by what a force she is for making right in America of what has been going wrong. Yes - she is one of those 'liberals'. Yes she is a 'minority.' Most important, she has Ukraine's back 100 percent and she is also a true American patriot.
@Coach John, Important background information from an American (as opposed to a falsely labelled MRGA troll). Thanks for sharing Coach.
Your sound judgement appreciated and consistently proven on these forums.
I agree 100% on Ms Ocasio-Cortez
My government is so divided. It only takes a few pro putin lawmakers as we saw to do damage to Ukraine and the West.
This election is extremely important for my country, do we continue helping pro West countries or allow tyranny to prevail.
Fairly obvious to all she is in the Kremlim's pocket. Anybody take s look at her financials?
@Giles, no need. She does this idiotic shit for free.