The Kharkiv Offensive, which Russia launched its Kharkiv Offensive more than three weeks ago (started March 10). It’s been fascinating to see how the reporting changed—first great drama and doom about Russian “success.” Then a period of confusion when the Russian success seemed to stumble. Now there is only the occasional story about it. Actually, on reflection the Russian Kharkiv offensive has all the hallmarks of a strategic failure and a tactical morass… JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. The Kharkiv Offensive is a Russian Strategic Failure for Now Reporting on war is hard. War is confusing, hard to interpret, and can develop slowly. And because of that, I have a great deal of sympathy for those who take on the difficult task. On the other hand, because reporting on war is so difficult, it behooves those who do it to try and show some perspective when they write their reports, especially when a new military operation is starting, and no one really knows what’s going on or how it will develop. Advertisement This was not the case when the Russians launched their Kharkiv Offensive. From the moment the invasion started, the reporting gravitated to the sensationalist and the judgmental. In this case, the judgements were all one-sided. This was a sign of Russian military intelligence and success, and heralded real problems for Ukraine—even the possibility of collapse. Other Topics of Interest Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian territory, specifically targeting energy facilities. It’s worth going back to see some of the stories. Some were outright doom-laden. One analyst in the UK media claimed that Ukraine morale was indeed “collapsing” and said new US aid would not make any real difference until August (it’s starting to help now, by the way). If the Ukrainians were in dire shape (another word widely used at the time), the Russians were showing an extraordinary amount of strategic foresight according to the reporting and analyst…. Advertisement The Financial … spoke of Russia in just a few days achieving at least partial success in drawing Ukrainian troops away from the Donbas. It was not a question of whether it was a successful operation—but one of to what degree it was. The US press was if anything more alarmist. I wrote a few weeks ago about how the New York Times seemed to lose perspective in its reporting on the offensive. The Times spoke of Russian troops having “surged” across the border. Moreover, they created a map (which interestingly seems to get much less prominence these days) which had the Russians pressing forwards all around Ukraine. According to the analysts the Times used, the Russians again were being clever—and trying to draw Ukrainian forces away to take Chasiv Yar—a supposedly vital strategic city.

It certainly seemed very bleak for Ukraine if you were reading the press and what the analytical community were saying.

Russia had launched an operation with real strategic understanding, the Ukrainians had been rocked back, their morale was in question, and the war was definitely trending in Russia's direction…. Advertisement And then all of a sudden, Russian advances ground to a halt—seeming to stop almost entirely in the Kharkiv area…. So foundationally the Kharkiv offensive has basically become static for Russia—with hardly any gains after the first few days. However, that tells only part of the picture. Russian losses in Kharkiv (and around the line) have become extreme in this period. By pressing the offensive in Kharkiv and around the lines, the Russians have exposed their troops and equipment, and the results have been a noticeable increase in loss claims…. So, the Russian advance in Kharkiv has stalled, and Russian losses have grown to the highest in the war. But wait—all the clever clogs analysts said that this might have been a feint to draw Ukrainian forces away from the Donbas and allow for the capture of Chasiv Yar. Btw, I don't buy the simple feint idea—because the Russians are suffering major losses in Kharkiv. You don't do that for a feint. The Russians have pushed forward that entire time about 1-2 kilometers. And it's hard to argue that the town is any closer to falling than it was then. Note—people were saying a few months ago that Putin wanted to take Chasiv Yar by 9 May for his latest coronation. That seems to have been dropped. Advertisement Of course, another supposedly strategic benefit of the campaign for Russia was that it would limit Ukrainian attacks into Russia. If that was an intended benefit, this was probably the most disastrous own-goal, strategic calculation so far since the failure of the original invasion.

Indeed, the offensive was so flagrantly planned to take advantage of US fears, and the Russians compounded that through their terror attacks on Kharkiv, that they caused a boomerang reaction.