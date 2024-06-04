We go about our lives as hybrid warfare methods target the very fabric of society, making people paranoid and hostile to each other, weakening society before a potential military strike of the enemy. From cyberattacks to terror attacks JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Hybrid warfare takes on many forms: cyberattacks, arson, psychological warfare, terror attacks, weaponizing migration, and weaponizing farmers against Ukraine. The list of Russian hybrid warfare tactics is long and, unfortunately, expanding every day. Something which seems harmless today might turn out to be a part of a Russian hybrid warfare operation tomorrow. It’s the war on our Western minds aiming to make us paranoid, hostile and unwilling to defend our countries against Russian attacks. It is meant to make us suspicious of one another and tired of the war in Ukraine, which will lead to demanding negotiations with Vladimir Putin. Advertisement Hybrid warfare can affect us all We’re all targets of hybrid warfare. We all need to pay attention to what’s going on around us much more than before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. We need to do background checks on people we want to do business with or enter into a relationship with. We’re all at risk of being used as props in a Russian intelligence game if we aren’t careful. Mind you, careful doesn’t mean paranoid.

Financially desperate people are being recruited by Russian security services to take part in surveillance operations.

The gig economy is a dream come true for Russian intelligence Other Topics of Interest Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said that while there had been no change in policy, Kyiv’s use of weapons against Russian troops was not limited to near Kharkiv on the Russian side. There isn’t a more conducive environment to recruiting potential spies, stooges and operatives than the gig economy, coupled with a steady stream of refugees from war-torn countries, desperate to earn money just to survive. People who won’t question the background of a potential recruiter. People who just need the money, regardless of its source. Financially desperate people are being recruited by Russian security services to take part in surveillance operations, such as taking pictures of critical infrastructure, train tracks and airports vital for the Ukrainian war effort. Some likely know that they are taking part in a Russian intelligence operation – a Pole speaking with a heavy Russian accent is obviously not who he says he is - but eating is more important than lofty notions of patriotism or honor. Advertisement Indeed, one can be pulled into the web of Russian intelligence mind games without having any awareness of it. A job offer too good to be true We have all sent out resumes at some point of our lives, voluntarily listing a lot of information about us. A Russian intelligence operative can easily tailor a dream job for us. All it takes then is one phone call and an invitation for a job interview. Before you know it, you’re working for a company that is a front for a Russian intelligence operation. Even when caught, you won’t be able to divulge useful information because you were just a stooge. Russian operatives are likely using front men, so you won’t even know who was really in control. You go to prison, are branded a traitor, while Russians press ahead with their intelligence operations by targeting another easily impressed individual. Your life is ruined. The cruel joke’s on you. Advertisement VIPs are always at risk It’s no secret that people with access to the media and government officials are at a particular risk of being approached and recruited. While VIPs are extra careful who they let into their social circle, there are easy ways a Russian intelligence operative can gain access to a prominent journalist, politician or judge without making it look suspicious. Maybe there is a trusted go-between who introduces the VIP to the Russian intelligence operative? The intermediary likely doesn’t know he or she has been pulled into the Russian game.

