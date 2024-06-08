“We are all tired of the war.” The only ones who have the right to say this are those who are on the battlefields of Ukraine. And those who are living in towns and cities that summon their residents several times a day to take shelter. And those involuntarily scattered throughout Europe and North America waiting for news from or about their loved ones. And those who don’t know whether they can ever resume life where they left off. And even those in the Ukrainian diaspora who are daily glued to their computers hoping to catch some good news while supporting their brethren.

For the forthcoming Peace Summit to have beneficial results, the participants must remember that only one man and one nation are responsible for this war and can end it. The other party is simply defending itself and seeking to recover its territory.

Advertisement

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

If the Summit begins from that premise, it will end successfully and reinforce the belief (it is only a belief) that the views and opinions of “mankind” do matter. However, suppose the Summit should become (as they often do) merely an exercise in appeasing those who are responsible for the carnage and mayhem by urging the victim to concede to the demands of a genocidal sociopath. In that case, the participants should stay home.

In the meantime, Ukraine must – absolutely must – stay the course. Putin’s Russia is more than an invading force intent on grabbing some land to which it has no claim. It is more than simply an “empire builder” that preys – like any ordinary predator – on weaker neighbors. It is more than a mere bastard child of history that speaks of “peace” and “rights” while engaged in the elimination of both. All those have had their periods of fame and infamy and (thankfully) have disappeared into the dumpster of history.

Other Topics of Interest Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian territory, specifically targeting energy facilities.

Putin’s Russia is intent on solving for all time their Ukrainian “question.” That means that they are offended by the very existence of a people and state on their border that insists on choosing its course and destiny without a “by your leave” from the Kremlin. They are offended by the existence of a nation they had always assumed to be “one of them,” only to discover that it is not and never was… a country they had severely abused and exploited for over three centuries. They are offended by Ukraine’s rejection of their deplorable “russky mir,” thereby depriving them of an enhanced staging area from which to dominate the Eurasian continent without challenge to their rule.