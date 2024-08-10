In the labyrinth of global geopolitics, few figures loom as menacing and deceitful as Vladimir Putin. The Russian president, with his steely gaze and calculated rhetoric, has once again made an insincere offer to end the war in Ukraine – a proposal that is as hollow as it is cynical. For anyone paying attention, this is not an olive branch but a ruse, and a desperate bid to solidify the gains of his illegal invasion and buy time for his floundering military.

Yet, disturbingly, this gambit is gaining traction in certain circles of the West, where fears of nuclear escalation and war fatigue are clouding judgment and eroding resolve. The time has come for Western leaders to see through Putin’s charade, to set aside their fears, and to provide Ukraine with the serious armaments it needs not just to defend its sovereignty but to decisively win this war.

In a recent speech that seemed incongruous, Putin said he would choose to end the war in Ukraine. It is a program designed not to promote peace but to advance its cause. These demands are new in Putin’s playbook. Over the years, he has perfected the art of killing humanity – using cease-fires, peace talks, and negotiating agreements as tools for reform and killing – to rekindle his anger with renewed vigor.

This new project is no different. Behind the veneer of diplomacy lies an ulterior motive: to lock up Russia’s regional gains, destabilize Ukraine, and break Western unity. However, Western leaders cannot be fooled by this trend. Accepting Putin’s proposal means caving in to the threat, abandoning the ideas of sovereignty and independence, and surrendering on the fundamental principles of international law.

Above all, it is a deep wound for the Ukrainian people, whose courage and resilience against Russian brutality inspired the world. Every town and village that Ukraine took back from Russian occupation is a symbol of the country’s indomitable spirit and its refusal to surrender. Putin’s war in Ukraine is not only a geopolitical war but also a humanitarian disaster.

The actions of the Russian army in Ukraine are characterized by a level of barbarism that shocks the mind. From the bombed ruins of Mariupol to the mass graves found in Bucha, the evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian military is overwhelming.

Civilians have been particularly targeted. Women, children, and the elderly are victims of unspeakable violence. These crimes are not the result of isolated incidents or rogue entities – they are the direct result of a strategy designed to intimidate the Ukrainian people into submission. In the face of such brutality, any talk of peace must be dubious.

Peace based on the surrender of Ukraine or border agreements is not peace at all. This is the beginning of violence; a green light for Putin to continue his conquest program. Those in the West who favor this solution, whether out of fear or reason, need to consider the moral implications of their position. Allowing Putin to dictate the terms of peace is a tacit admission of his guilt and a sign of his legacy, paving the way for future aggression.

Ukraine left encumbered

Although the people of Ukraine have shown great courage in defending their homeland, the responses of Western governments have been inconsistent. Indeed, the US and its European allies have provided Ukraine with significant military aid, including anti-tank missiles, drones, and artillery systems. But many times, the aid was forced and ensured that Russia would not be provoked, rather than guaranteeing a Ukrainian victory.

Uncertainty about acquiring more advanced weapons – such as long-range missiles, air defense systems, and fighter jets – has left Ukraine fighting with one arm tied. This warning was mainly due to the fear of escalating tensions, especially the kind of nuclear war that Putin and his allies felt.

But let’s be clear: these threats are very dangerous. Russia’s nuclear arsenal is terrifying, but the idea that Putin would single-handedly start a nuclear war over Ukraine is absurd. Such action would ensure the destruction of him and his government. The real danger is not standing up to Putin but allowing him to believe that his threats can force the West to surrender.

Reluctantly, by not giving Ukraine the weapons it needs, the West is not avoiding war; it is delaying it. Putin’s strategy relies heavily on the use of fear and division in Western societies. He knows that the prospect of nuclear war, however remote, will make Western nations and their leaders tremble.

This fear is a powerful tool used by Putin. However, it is a very manageable and simple tool. The West needs to understand that the real danger of a nuclear war comes from standing still and showing weakness. If Putin realizes that the West does not want to increase tensions, he will continue to push the boundaries of aggression, confident that he can do it without harm.

People of the West must also be reminded that reconciliation has not historically led to lasting peace. From Munich in 1938 to Crimea in 2014, history is littered with examples of indifference to aggressors, leading to more bloodshed. The idea that Putin can tolerate regional concessions or end hostilities is a dangerous delusion. It is a game that threatens not only the future of Ukraine but also the stability of Europe.

A time for strength and decisiveness

It is time for the West to provide Ukraine with the strategic weapons it needs—not just to defend its territory but to attack Russia decisively. That means removing restrictions on various weapons, including long-range missiles, air defense systems, and even missiles that can hit internal Russian targets.

Others refused to accept the request, fearing that the conflict would spread beyond Ukraine’s borders. But this is a serious problem, and the West must be ready to accept it. The West sends a clear message by allowing Ukraine to target Russian military installations on Russian soil: we will not tolerate aggression and will respond to attacks against any country with great strength. This policy highlights the weaknesses of the Russian military, which has previously been shown to be far less powerful than previously thought.

More importantly, it shows the weakness of Putin’s power, which relies on the myth of the Russian military’s ability to maintain his power. It is important to note that Ukraine is not alone in fighting this war for its own survival. The stakes are higher. The conflict in Ukraine is a historical struggle for the future of Europe, for the principles of sovereignty, democracy, and human rights that form the basis of the international order. If Ukraine falls, the consequences will be felt far beyond the country’s borders.

Putin will not abandon Ukraine. His imperial ambitions extend to other parts of the former Soviet Union, and possibly beyond. Moldova, Georgia, and the Baltic states are on his list. The logic of appeasement dictates that if the West is unwilling to protect Ukraine, it will be less willing to protect these small and vulnerable countries. Furthermore, Russia’s victory in Ukraine would inspire other regimes around the world. This would show that the West has no interest in protecting its values and that it is good to be angry. It would be a devastating blow to the post-World War II order and usher in a new era of instability and conflict.

The West must realize that its own security and the future of the international order lie in Ukraine. This is not only Ukraine’s fight, but a fight for the soul of Europe. Despite the many difficulties they face, the Ukrainian people have shown great courage and determination to defend their country. From ex-soldiers to civilians who are still suffering from the shelling of their cities, the Ukrainian people are making a strong decision. They know that they are fighting not only for their country, but also for their right to be a free and independent nation.

The people of Ukraine have clearly shown that they are ready to fight to the last man to protect their country. But they can’t do it alone. This confidence takes more than words of support and talk of morality – it takes strategy and action.

As the war has continued, bad news has broken out in parts of Europe and the rest of the world. Populist leaders and intellectuals, on both the right and the left, are calling for an end to the war on the basis that Russia is actually winning. These voices argue that Ukraine must agree to peace, that the West must stop “provocation” against Russia, and that war is a distraction from internal affairs. This is not just a betrayal of Ukraine, but a betrayal of the principles that have kept Europe safe and prosperous for decades.

Not only is the relationship bankrupt, but it is also shortsighted. It ignores the fact that reconciliation with Putin will not lead to peace but will only delay the next war. It ignores the lessons of history that have shown us time and time again that it is the oppressor who should suffer, not the oppressed.

The views expressed are the author’s and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.