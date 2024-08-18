War is never pretty. It wallows in blood, gore, and pitiful lamentation. Perhaps that is why the most common appeal globally in all cultures, times, and religions has been for “peace.” And that is why Even the most cynical and power-craving “warlords” – such as Putin – have justified and initiated wars for some ostensibly noble purpose.

Humans are wired to see themselves as working toward some common “good” and dying for what they see as some higher purpose. Putin had convinced his nation that Ukrainians are enslaved by NATO-supported “Nazis”; their “Ukrainian” state occupies land that has historically belonged to “fraternal” Orthodox people, and his “special military operation” will liberate their wayward brethren to enjoy the benefits of the “Russian world.” Furthermore, Patriarch Kirill, Putin’s “spiritual” standard-bearer, guarantees that those who die in this “holy war” have nothing to fear because St. Peter will hold the gate to heaven wide open for them.

The “special military operation” was expected to be short and glorious, and its path strewn with flowers. His troops were urged to bring their Class A dress uniforms. What’s not to like?

The only “just” wars are those in defense or liberation of home, hearth, and free people peacefully going about their business. Ukraine’s war represents one of the purest forms of a “just war.” Not only is Ukraine fully justified in defending itself and insisting on the return of its territory, but it has done all in its power to target only war-related personnel and objects. Putin’s war, on the other hand, is a clear, textbook case of an unjust war, not only in purpose but in its realization.

President Zelensky is to be commended when he made it clear in his earliest comments that Ukrainian troops entered Russia to “restore justice” and put “pressure on the aggressor.” There are no fanciful historical claims. No sanctimonious ambition to liberate Russians from their elected leaders. No assurances of paradise in this world or the next. Simply a commitment that Ukrainian forces will comport themselves in strict compliance with all international rules of humanitarian conduct.

Ukraine’s counter-invasion of Russia is an excellent opportunity for Ukraine to show the world two cultures side-by-side and how each responds to similar conditions.

This last point is critical because Russia has breached every one of them. Ukraine’s president seems to recognize that even a “just” war can quickly be transformed into a dirty and shameful one if it follows the pattern set by Russia from the very first day of its invasion: looting, random killing, rape, torture, persecution, kidnapping, and daily targeting and destruction of entirely civilian hospitals, schools, shopping centers, transportation hubs, infrastructure, and, of course, residential areas. Ukrainians will have none of it.

The world must recognize the stark differences between Ukrainians and Russians. Ukrainian soldiers are committed to avoiding all improprieties and reassuring civilians that they are not there to harm or seek vengeance. They are not at war with the Russian people but only with Russian military forces and their leaders. This stark difference in behavior is a testament to the justice of Ukraine’s cause.

Ukraine’s counter-invasion of Russia – however it may end – is an excellent opportunity for Ukraine to show the world two cultures side-by-side and how each responds to somewhat similar conditions. Putin’s media will look for every opportunity, real or staged, to discredit Ukrainian actions. At the same time, the Russian inhabitants of Ukrainian-controlled areas will carry their versions through social networks throughout Russia. It may cause many to question the reason and responsibility for this war and, thereby, add to President Zelensky’s hope that the counter-invasion serves to destabilize Russia.

