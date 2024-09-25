Having a strategy—a theory of victory—is essential to winning a war. In 2022, Russia’s initial plan to capture Kyiv and decapitate Ukraine’s leadership failed, and its current approach of grinding down Ukraine’s resistance through attritional war is just as unlikely to succeed. Ukraine, meanwhile, adeptly deployed defensive tactics to expel Russian troops from the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, as well as much of Kherson, in 2022. But Ukraine’s 2023 offensive lacked the troops, resources, and tactics necessary to score a decisive battlefield victory against Russia, and although this summer’s Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region has thrown Moscow’s forces into disarray, it will not lead Kyiv to victory. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Advertisement Tactics are not strategy, and defensive warfare is, at best, a punishingly slow path to winning. To end the war soon and on terms favorable to Kyiv, Ukraine will need to go on the offensive once again in 2025. After the failure of the 2023 offensive, Ukraine will need to convince reluctant Western backers to increase their material support by showing them a realistic military strategy—one that includes clear objectives, actions in support of those objectives, and an understanding of the resources required. To foreclose the prospect of an eventual Russian victory through attrition, Ukraine’s strategy should aim to maintain defenses, inflict steady battlefield losses, and expand territorial control in at least one direction. If executed successfully, such a campaign could compel Moscow to negotiate by the end of summer 2025. Other Topics of Interest Ukrainian Special Ops Liberate Vovchansk Plant in Kharkiv Sector HUR special forces cleared the Vovchansk plant in the Kharkiv region, eliminating the Russian army. The operation was successfully completed, and the territory is under the control of the AFU. For any of this to be possible, Ukraine needs support from the West. And the West’s ability and willingness to help will depend on the results of the U.S. presidential election in November. If Vice President Kamala Harris were to win, her administration would at minimum maintain the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine, given the United States’ critical national security interest in seeing Russia defeated and deterred from further aggression toward Europe. In this scenario, Washington and an increasingly potent NATO would back a new Ukrainian offensive in 2025. Advertisement Over the past two and a half years, the United States has made significant investments in the defense sector. Europe has stepped up, too: 23 of 32 NATO member states have committed two percent of their GDP to defense spending, and the continent has expanded its weapons production. Assessing the state of the war three years in, a new Harris administration could determine that more fulsome support for the Ukrainian military effort is necessary to exert pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin and bring the conflict to an end. To secure that support, Kyiv will need to bank small-scale but meaningful victories with the resources it has now, providing a proof of concept for a strategy for 2025. An alternative outcome in the 2024 U.S. election would be extremely dangerous for Ukraine. Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator J. D. Vance, would helm an isolationist administration that would cease all U.S. support for Ukraine, disengage from European security, and make friendly overtures to Russia and other authoritarian countries while projecting hostility to NATO and other traditional allies. Under these circumstances, Kyiv’s remaining partners would be able to provide just enough assistance to maintain the country’s defenses, limiting Russian forces to slow, incremental gains. Advertisement At worst, U.S. detachment from Ukraine and Europe could cause the war to devolve into a wider conflict. Kyiv and its European partners must start planning now for the enhanced security cooperation that would be necessary should United States pull back. Although Ukraine’s prospects for a decisive military success would diminish in any Trump contingency, steps that Brussels and Kyiv take today could cushion the blow.

A Theory of Victory Ukraine would be lucky if Harris triumphs in November. But this outcome alone would hardly guarantee victory. To increase its odds of success, Kyiv needs to adopt a winning strategy. For the next few months Ukraine must focus on blunting Russian offensives while building military capacity for an offensive in 2025. This “hold, build, and strike” approach would require a rapid increase in Western support to succeed—and Ukraine will need the resources now for a new campaign in less than a year. Ukraine has already taken some of the steps to build capabilities for an offensive. Kyiv has invested heavily in producing drones, which have proven capable of shaping military outcomes as they hammer Russian assets. Ukrainian naval drones have taken swathes of the Russian Black Sea Fleet out of commission and reopened maritime commerce in the Black Sea. Domestically produced attack drones have punished frontline Russian forces, and long-range attack drones have destroyed Russian military and support infrastructure. Advertisement Kyiv now needs to further expand its drone warfare capabilities and boost domestic production of cruise missiles, artillery, armor, and other military equipment. With sufficient financial backing from the West, Ukraine would be able to properly mobilize its military-industrial base for war. Mobilizing more troops is as important as securing material aid. It is entirely possible for Ukraine to conscript the roughly 300,000 military-aged men it needs without severely degrading the country’s economy.

The recruits will be necessary both to fill units depleted by battlefield losses and to form new units, which would also allow for worn-out troops to rotate off the frontlines. If Ukraine were to begin a recruitment campaign today, new forces would be sufficiently trained to relieve frontline units in six months. Some of Ukraine’s new units will need six to nine months of additional training and some battlefield experience to prepare to serve as the shock troops and strike force for a 2025 offensive. Given the tight timeline, recruitment efforts must start immediately. Ukraine will need to go on the offensive once again in 2025. Western countries have a critical role to play, too. The Biden administration and the Harris national security team must commit to supporting a Ukrainian military strategy for 2025 and begin to develop a policy and coordinate their efforts to ensure continuity through a transition period in the event of a Harris win. At the same time, Ukraine should demonstrate its own commitment to launching another offensive in the summer of 2025 by mobilizing its manpower and industrial base. If Ukraine were to do so, additional material support could become an easier political sell in the United States. Advertisement To implement Kyiv’s strategy, Western assistance must expand in size and scope. In addition to providing adequate supplies of munitions, artillery, rockets, and missiles, the Ukrainian campaign will require a surge of Western tanks, armored vehicles, logistics and engineering support, artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems, air defense systems, and electronic warfare systems to outfit at least 12 new brigades (approximately 60,000 troops). A reauthorized U.S. lend-lease program can facilitate the transfer of equipment. Some resources may be drawn from U.S. stockpiles in Europe, or even directly from operational units abroad. The stocks would need to be replenished over the next several years. Although drawing down U.S. supplies is a calculated risk, it is one worth taking—it is better to give Ukraine the resources it needs to win this fight than to hold critical equipment in reserve in case of a remote contingency. Advertisement Part of the solution is fixing the Western gear Ukraine has already received. Ukraine needs to be able to repair damaged Western-produced equipment domestically rather than relying on repair facilities in Europe. Much of the equipment simply needs basic services and replacement parts, yet Washington has stubbornly resisted contracting U.S. defense firms to conduct repairs inside Ukraine. This is partially out of concerns that the Russian government would perceive the presence of U.S. personnel in Ukraine as an escalation, and partially from worries about these individuals’ safety in a conflict zone. Washington’s prohibition must end immediately. Right now, an estimated 30 to 40 percent of Ukraine’s equipment is functional. If the United States were to lift its restrictions, that rate could rise to 90 percent, tripling the equipment available for Ukraine’s next campaign.

Any strategy to help Ukraine win would be considerably more difficult during a Trump presidency. Ukrainian forces also need training in combined-arms warfare in order to make a new offensive a success. Such a program can be held in Ukraine with seasoned former military personnel from the United States, the United Kingdom, and other NATO countries teaching Ukrainian troops Western military planning and decision-making processes. Ukrainian service members could shadow the foreign instructors and eventually learn to lead training programs themselves, ensuring that the content of the training could reach the entire Ukrainian military. The purpose of the training is not to teach Ukrainian troops how to fight the Russians; they have been doing so for two and a half years. Rather, its focus would be on planning for a major new offensive. Ukrainian forces must receive better tactical training, including for night combat, as well as training from former members of NATO militaries on how to choreograph complex offensive operations—particularly how to breach heavy defenses. Multiple brigades need to be working seamlessly and in unison to respond effectively to inevitable changes on the battlefield. A full brigade, from the leadership down to the platoons, can complete this training within eight weeks. Multiple brigades can be trained at once as the program expands, with more trainers active and new units available to rotate forces off the frontlines. In nine months, a score of brigades could be ready for a major offensive. No single investment in a weapon or a piece of technology is as vital to Ukraine’s success as good training, and the process must start immediately. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration should push Washington to prioritize this training initiative. Combined-arms instruction of Ukrainian personnel on a large scale has been lacking throughout the war. Kyiv should begin making the case to the Biden administration today, but it should also consider framing U.S. support for later phases of the scaled-up training program as something an incoming Harris administration could claim as a signature policy. Prepare for the worst Initiating plans for a 2025 offensive now can mitigate some of the threat that a potential Trump victory in November poses to Ukraine, but Kyiv can do only so much to hedge against that possibility. During Trump’s first term, his administration vacillated between the cool competence of the “adults in the room” who enacted a traditional conservative national security policy and the chaos of Trump seeking maximum benefit from transactions with foreign governments while failing to understand the dangerous repercussions of his actions. In the case of Ukraine, Trump’s erratic approach translated into an attempt in 2019 to extort Zelensky to deliver a fabricated investigation into Biden, Trump’s chief rival in his 2020 reelection campaign. I reported and exposed that scheme, which became the grounds for Trump’s first impeachment, while serving on the National Security Council. Later, Trump undercut Kyiv by repeating Russian talking points on Ukraine and the Biden family throughout the 2020 campaign. He pushed to ease punitive measures levied against Russia after it annexed Crimea in 2014, suggesting, for example, that Russia be readmitted to the G-7. The former U.S. president maintained his pro-Moscow stance out of an affinity for strongmen and a desire to buck the U.S. political establishment, and he meanwhile developed a vendetta against Kyiv after Zelensky did not bend to his extortion attempts. Trump even called Putin a “genius” in the opening days of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Trump’s words encouraged other Republican politicians to adopt pro-Russian rhetoric, encouraging Putin to believe his attack on Ukraine would come with little cost. A second Trump presidency would follow a pattern similar to the first. Once again, Trump’s decisions would be governed by self-service, a sense of grievance against those he feels slighted by, and a myopic focus on short-term gains over long-term consequences. This time, however, Trump would approach foreign policy with a stronger belief in his own immunity from accountability. His team would consist not of experienced, independent advisers but of blind loyalists, many among them dedicated to carrying out the plans in Project 2025 to deconstruct the national security apparatus, including the military, to ensure its absolute obedience to the chief executive. The preparations that Kyiv and its partners must make over the next few months are clear. In other words, no one would be left to push back against Trump’s misguided policy choices. For Ukraine, this is a worrying prospect. Trump has signaled that he would end U.S. aid to Ukraine and pressure Kyiv to make concessions to Moscow to end the war