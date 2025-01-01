Andriy Kurkov

Andriy Kurkov is one of Ukraine’s best-known writers, with more than 30 books to his name translated into 37 languages. He is president of the non-governmental organization PEN Ukraine, whose many articles and essays on Ukraine have been published in media around the world.

The year 2024 will be remembered in Ukraine for two main features of the on-going war: North Korean soldiers and Russian “Oreshnik” missiles.



As we head into 2025, there is frankly little to fear. The only thing that Russia has not yet used against Ukraine is its nuclear arsenal, but Ukrainians no longer react to such threats. Like many people all over the world, they are tired of this war and tired of laughing at Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainians are patiently waiting for the war to get tired of itself and stop. The Ukrainian military knows where it should stop and continues to fight against Russian aggression.

Putin’s latest public appearances have indicated that while his doctors have learned to keep the Russian president’s body in working order, they are unable to do the same for his mind.

2025 will definitely bring significant changes to world politics and to the war in Ukraine. The main thing is that the world should not remain a passive spectator. Ukraine needs partners who believe in victory and justice, and who are ready to help achieve a just end to the war – a just peace.

Yuriy Tarnawsky

Yuriy Tarnawsky is one of the Ukrainian Diaspora’s leading poets and writers. Born in 1934 in western Ukraine, he was forced to leave Ukraine as a refugee at the end of World War II and eventually settled in the US, where he co-founded the New York Group of poets, active in the late 1950s and 1960s. he is the author of numerous books of poetry and novels.

Now is the most critical time for Ukraine since the first few weeks of the invasion. Doubts are beginning to creep in, wavering among the people, the leaders and the allies. This can’t go on, it is hopeless, we must find a way to stop it, we must come up with a diplomatic solution. Amazing! A diplomatic solution with a man who has said Ukraine does not exist?



What’s happened? Where is that famous Ukrainian patriotism and readiness to die for the country – a fervor that has enabled Ukraine to survive for 1,000 years amidst the constant assault from all sides?

Millions have bolted like rats and are delighting themselves and friends with selfies in front of famous works of art, sunny beaches, and expensive restaurants. Many are just busy getting famous.

They scream: “We’re not property of the state!” No, you’re not! You are the state, and the state is you.

Where is the organization, which through social pressure would prevent all those who have left, abandoning their homeland and the state cause?

Where are the trainloads of ammunition, rows of tanks, and swarms of drones, heading to the front lines, sent by the Diaspora?

Where is that mighty legion of volunteers made up of men and women born in foreign lands, ready to die for the land of their ancestors?

It is the losers who give up, and winners who go on.

The views expressed in these opinion pieces are those of the authors and not necessarily of Kyiv Post