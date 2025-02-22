Last Tuesday Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff met with their Russian counterparts – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov – in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to begin bilateral discussions to bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

According to Rubio, the outcome of the initial meeting, which was really more of a condition setter for follow-on meetings, was the following:

Establish a consultation mechanism to address irritants to our bilateral relationship with the objective of taking steps necessary to normalize the operation of our respective diplomatic missions.

Appoint respective high-level teams to begin working on a path to ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible in a way that is enduring, sustainable, and acceptable to all sides.

Lay the groundwork for future cooperation on matters of mutual geopolitical interest and historic economic and investment opportunities which will emerge from a successful end to the conflict in Ukraine.

The parties to today’s meetings pledge to remain engaged to make sure the process moves forward in a timely and productive manner.

Fair enough but neither the interests of Ukraine nor Europe appear to be part of the equation. Rubio later commented that “the US will be ready to engage Kyiv and European partners in the settlement process at later stages.”

Translation: this is more about an America First agenda than directly addressing Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty.

Rubio’s assertion that “future cooperation on matters of mutual geopolitical interest and historic economic and investment opportunities” sounds more like President Obama’s Russia reset, invoking images of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Lavrov pushing the red Staples ‘reset’ ‘easy’ button.

A business deal. But in order to get the deal done, the war has to stop, and Ukraine seems to be in the way.

As the saying goes, “want it bad, get it bad,” and that seems to be the path Team Trump is heading down. But in order to get Russia to the negotiation table, it would seem that the U.S. will have to ‘bend a knee’ to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands – and that does not fare well for Ukraine or Europe.

Putin’s demands?

Ukraine must officially give up “its pursuit of NATO membership” and “agree not to enter into any military alliances with Western powers. Kyiv is also expected to accept extensive limitations on the size of its armed forces and on the kinds of weapons systems it is allowed to possess.”

The Kremlin is also insisting that Ukraine hold presidential elections. A talking point even Trump and US Vice President JD Vance have parroted.

There is more.

The day before the bilateral talks, Lavrov ruled out territorial concessions to Ukraine, meaning Russia would retain, occupied or not, all of the four illegally and partially occupied annexed oblasts in September 2022 – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson – and Crimea in March 2014. Though not stated but clearly implied, the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian military forces in Kursk Oblast too.

Then additional concessions were brought forward during the bilateral meeting. Lavrov told Rubio, “Moscow would not accept the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine, whatever flag they were under,” adding, “of course, this is unacceptable.” He also said there was “high interest” in lifting economic barriers between the US and Russia.

Moscow’s conditions are clearly in conflict with Rubio’s second stated condition setter: “ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible in a way that is enduring, sustainable, and acceptable to all sides.”

Nothing mentioned above remotely comes close to meeting a threshold that would be acceptable to Ukraine.

That brings us to another expression, “can’t get there from here.”

Zelensky stated on NBC’s Meet the Press TV news show on Sunday that he “will never accept any decisions between the US and Russia about Ukraine” if Ukraine does not actively participate in those negotiations.

But what has Russia offered to concede?

Two things come to mind. Putin has said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can participate in the peace negotiations, but he cannot sign the documents because he is not the “legitimate” head of state. The other – Ukraine can become a member of the European Union.

No discussion at all on who will pay to rebuild Ukraine.

That’s it.