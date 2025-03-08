Alabama’s junior US Senator Katie Britt continues to get mixed reviews on the Ukraine issue that is challenging America’s historic commitment to freedom and democracy in the world – and that is not good enough.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Britt did not hesitate to answer Tapper’s simple question: “Who is responsible for the war in Ukraine?” Britt’s ready answer: “Putin.”

In the lead-up to that correct answer, however, Britt spewed the same toxic Donald Trump-inspired brew that has poisoned this debate, with purely partisan talking points that Russia did not invade under Trump, but only under former US Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Remember when Trump greenlighted Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade NATO allies?

Given Trump’s tragic history of bowing to Putin and cutting off aid to Ukraine, not once, not twice, but three times, maybe Britt should just leave partisanship out of this critical geopolitical question of US support for Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

Tapper’s question came after Trump excluded Ukraine from peace talks, signaling in advance of any negotiations, via spokesmodel Pete Hegseth, that the US will not support Ukraine’s NATO membership or regaining territory illegally seized and bloodstained with war crimes by Putin.

Since Britt’s Tapper interview, Trump has doubled down, blaming Ukraine for Russia invading. If that sounds familiar, Trump also tried to blame Ukraine, not Russia, for the documented Russian cyberattack on the 2016 US election.

Trump also called Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator. Trump’s attack references Ukraine not holding an election in wartime – the same as the UK during World War II. Meanwhile, Putin, the real dictator, has literally murdered every political opponent who seriously challenged him. And we are still waiting for Trump to condemn the murder of Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison.

Trump knows all his statements about Russia and Ukraine are wrong. Trump knows they are a capitulation to Putin. Trump and all others know they are based on lies. But as former Russia hawk, US Senator Lindsey Graham, has proven, that does not mean anyone will do the right thing.

Trump thinks he can get away with constructing this Orwellian reality around the Russian invasion because no one will stand up to him. And Trump has that Stalinesque personality that actually enjoys watching Britt squirm for position. He loves watching Alabama’s other US Senator Tommy Tuberville grovel in his shadow, in a state Trump won by 30 percent, and where the senators follow instead of leading the masses in the state that ranks at the bottom in US education levels.

Is Britt, by burying the truth in the nest of Trump lies and intimidation, only enabling the admitted admirer of Putin the murdering invader and indicted war criminal?

I have been to the mass graves in Bucha, and I cannot help but wonder about the “all-American girl,” the University of Alabama homecoming queen, the mother figure in the kitchen on SNL – will she condemn families and children of eastern Ukraine, or perhaps the whole country, to war crimes amounting to cultural genocide?

We are about to find out if Katie Britt has any grit, or will she give in to toxic Trump, as just another apparatchik who helped sell a free people into the slavery of Putin’s tyranny.

I came to Ukraine to help save freedom-loving people from the evil of Putin’s Russia. I have said before that maybe Ukraine can help Britt find her way back to our own American values. Ukraine can help Katie Britt save America, if she is up to the challenge.

The views expressed are the author’s and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.