The willingness of European leaders to ignore Donald Trump’s mendacity and humiliate themselves with displays of fealty to the American president on live television can be explained in two words: nuclear umbrella.

The implosion of the transatlantic relationship over the past two weeks has policy makers across Europe wondering if they can still count on the nuclear shield, which has served as the foundation of their security for decades.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

As they say in America, if you have to ask, you already know the answer’.

That’s particularly true for the Baltic countries, which are rightly concerned that Trump would not be willing to enter into a nuclear confrontation with Russia over a region smaller than Oklahoma.

Given the threat Russia poses with its stockpile of nearly 6,000 warheads, Europe has no choice to but to invest in expanding the continent’s nuclear capabilities. At the moment, only the UK and France have nuclear weapons. But their total arsenal – 550 warheads – is dwarfed by Russia’s and cannot replace the roughly 5,200 in America’s stocks.

Advertisement

French President Emmanuel Macron signaled this week that Paris might be willing to extend its nuclear deterrent to the rest of Europe. Even if that happens, it won’t be enough.

“That’s not going to scare away Putin,” says Maximilian Terhalle, a German military and security expert who has done extensive research on Europe’s nuclear capabilities. “We need a new way forward.”

British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 8 March 2025
Other Topics of Interest

British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 8 March 2025

Latest from the British Defence Intelligence.

The problem is deeper than just the number of bombs. To begin, the British arsenal is dependent on American technology and collaboration, making the French Europe’s only option for building an independent alternative. An even bigger issue is that both countries are heavily reliant on American reconnaissance, via US intelligence’s giant network of satellites.

Fixing these shortcomings will take years, if not decades. A big hurdle will be Germany, which needs to abandon its aversion to all things nuclear and acknowledge just how exposed Europe now is. It’s only a matter of time before Putin or another Russian leader takes advantage of Europe’s weak defenses.

Advertisement

Berlin will have no choice but to respond with what Terhalle calls “harsh Realpolitik”.

The old world order is dead and Europe is alone. The choice for Europe’s leading nations is simple: Go nuclear or perish.

See the original of this opinion brief for Euractiv by its Editor in Chief Matthew Karnitschnig here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Euractiv
Euractiv

Euractiv is a European news website focused on EU policies. It was founded in 1999 by the French media publisher Christophe Leclercq. The website's headquarters and central editorial staff are located in Brussels, with offices in Paris and Berlin.

POPULAR
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
‘Russia Must Mobilize Millions’ – Chechen Commander Warns of Total War With Europe
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
2d ago
Russian Missile Hits Training Base – Dead and Wounded Reported
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 3
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1d ago
More on Europe
Trump Abandoning Europe – Tectonic Implications Ukraine
OPINION: Trump Abandoning Europe – Tectonic Implications
By Dr. Orhan Dragas
7h ago
Faced With Russia, EU’s Defense Must Include Turkey Europe
Faced With Russia, EU’s Defense Must Include Turkey
By AFP
11h ago
Could a Nobel Prize for Trump Get Security Guarantees for Ukraine? A Reporter Asked Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Could a Nobel Prize for Trump Get Security Guarantees for Ukraine? A Reporter Asked
By Katie Livingstone
1d ago
European Rearmament Should Avoid US Firms: Airbus Europe
European Rearmament Should Avoid US Firms: Airbus
By AFP
1d ago
Read Next
Protests in Georgia Reach 100 Days Europe
Protests in Georgia Reach 100 Days
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Behind Trump’s Ukraine Policy Lies China – And That’s a Big Problem Ukraine
OPINION: Behind Trump’s Ukraine Policy Lies China – And That’s a Big Problem
By Khusanboy Kotibjonov
5h ago
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 8 March 2025 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 8 March 2025
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Wisdom in the Noise, Der Germans, Sky Shield &amp; Fighter Pilots, Rakish Diplomacy Ukraine
OPINION: Wisdom in the Noise, Der Germans, Sky Shield & Fighter Pilots, Rakish Diplomacy
By Stefan Korshak
6h ago
« Previous Senator Britt Can Put America First by Standing With Ukraine
Next » Wisdom in the Noise, Der Germans, Sky Shield &amp; Fighter Pilots, Rakish Diplomacy