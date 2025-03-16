We are likely being prepared for the restoration of relations with Russia. NATO Secretary General Mark Ruttle said as much but indicated that this would not likely be in the near future. That said, the number of prominent people in the West saying that relations with Russia must be restored is growing.

Whatever peace plan is being clobbered together, it is going to be more akin to an excuse to let Russian businesses back into the West en masse. Business as usual, Russian war crimes be damned, in effect.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

US Vice President J.D. Vance referring to Bucha and Irpin as “propaganda tours” is no accident, of course. It’s profoundly perplexing when Russia, the nation that invented show trials and Potemkin villages, is accusing Ukraine of propagandizing the war. In a sane world, Russia would have been condemned to isolation for Bucha and Irpin alone. Yet, as we know, the list of Russian war crimes is much longer and continues to grow each day, particularly in the occupied territories in eastern Ukraine.

Advertisement

Such crimes have left Ukrainian parents without their children, with many being killed or abducted; and the same for children who have lost their parents. But, no matter what form of peace is enforced, no one can silence the voices of millions of Ukrainians scarred by the war. And Russian war criminals who laugh in their victims’ faces must not escape justice should Ukraine be dragged to the negotiating table.

Other Topics of Interest ‘Wholesale Incorporation’ – Russians Now Allowed to Vote in Belarus, and Vice-Versa Putin and Lukashenko sign reciprocal measures allowing Russians in Belarus and Belarusians in Russia to participate in local “elections”, as Moscow slowly absorbs its neighbor.

Disconcerting moves are happening on the geopolitical chessboard. The Trump Administration allegedly nixed a contract helping kidnapped Ukrainian children. It is alleged that the State Department has quietly terminated the contract that was in the process of transferring evidence of alleged Russian abductions of Ukrainian children to law enforcement officials in Europe.

Vance isn’t so naive to believe that Russians aren’t capable of genocide. Or perhaps he is? His cousin, who served in Ukraine, says the vice-president and US President Donald Trump are useful idiots to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

A return to the age of empires?

Some express hope that Russians are going to be like the Germans in 1945 when they travel across the world again – apologetic and guilt-ridden for their nation’s crimes. However, we know Russians prefer rubbing their crimes in their victims’ faces. Way too many Russians love their war criminals.

That’s the so-called imperial innocence of Russians. Seeing Russian citizens roam freely around the West is going to re-traumatize the victims of Russian aggression. Still, Russians are likely going to be faced with animosity around the world. Good Russian, bad Russian, any Russian is going to feel that animosity at some point. Luckily, Russian propaganda can’t break everyone’s minds and there are billions of people who see right through the Russian mind games and know who’s the aggressor and who’s the victim in this war. Not everyone on Earth has been brainwashed into calling the war in Ukraine a “crisis” or a “special military operation.”

Restoring relations with Russia is going to mean that might is indeed right and the age of empires is back. Smaller nations would be but expendable pawns.

Advertisement

Russians are expert brainwashers. From psychushkas where healthy Soviet dissidents were imprisoned to be thought reformed, only to emerge from these so-called mental hospitals as shells of human beings, to useful idiots brainwashed by Russia propaganda, there is nothing Russians won’t do to achieve their goals. Authoritarian minds in the West love it.

Maria Lvova-Belova, the notorious child abductor posing as a humanitarian, was shocked to discover that Ukrainian children disliked Russia. But after relentless Russian propagandizing, they now love Russia. That’s the Russian mentality. If they need to torture entire nations into loving Russia, they are going to do just that and not think twice about it. Lvova-Belova also laughed in a British journalist’s face when asked about being wanted by the International Criminal Court. What a reason to laugh about.

There might be a parallel universe where Russia is occupied by foreign troops and guilt-ridden Russians are apologetically averting their eyes when traveling abroad. Sadly, we are in a dramatically different universe – one of never-ending genocidal Russian bloodlust and almost no accountability for Russian actions.

Advertisement

We all know how Russia responds to weakness. Restoring relations with Russia is only going to embolden the Kremlin regime to expand the war and test NATO’s eastern flank.

Perhaps that’s the reason why Polish President Andrzej Duda is calling for US nuclear weapons to be stationed in Poland. While Duda is repeatedly criticized for his statements, the brutal truth is that only nuclear weapons are the real deterrent for Russia, as Ukraine has tragically discovered. Officially, the US is unwilling to consider such requests. Vance commented on Duda’s request by saying he’d be shocked if the US President moved nukes to Poland.

An intriguing link exists between Poland and nuclear weapons. Professor and General of the Polish Army, Sylwester Kaliski, allegedly worked on Polish nuclear weapons. He died in a car accident in 1978. Some say Russian secret services were responsible for his death. Whoever was responsible, the death of the general definitely served Russian interests.

Russia resorts to assassinations, maskirovkas and invasions while brazenly claiming to be always innocent. Whatever any new peace deal with Russia is going to look like, it is just an excuse for Russia to re-arm and strike Europe with full force. Indeed, Russia is re-arming right now and any peace overtures only embolden it. Russians love their misguided imperial glory and are willing to sacrifice their lives to restore their empire. A million more deaths? So what, if it gives Russians victory?

Advertisement

Trump doesn’t seem to grasp that Putin doesn’t care about lost human lives. Putin can say that he cares but it’s a lie. When Larry King questioned Putin in 2000 as to what happened to the Kursk submarine, the Russian president responded matter-of-factly, ‘’It sank.’’

Not everyone in the world cares about making deals. Putin is more inclined to see the world burn if he doesn’t get what he wants; Russian imperial glory by erasing the identities of Ukrainians and beyond if he gets his way. If only we had a POTUS in the White House who understood it. Or maybe Trump understands it perfectly and is secretly cheering Putin on? Scary times, indeed.

The views expressed are the author’s and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.