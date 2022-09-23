Vladimir Putin’s mobilization order will not be carried out in Russia’s Chechen Republic, the republic’s head, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced at a meeting on Sep. 21 with the operational headquarters for conducting Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, the “Caucasus. Realities” web site reported the same day.

The head of Chechnya explained that 20,000 Chechens have already been sent to war with Ukraine.

could be interesting for you: Find the latest Ukraine news published as of today.

In addition, Kadyrov said that women who tried to organize an anti-war demonstration in Grozny were detained, mobilized, and sent to Ukraine.

According to the representative of the opposition movement, Adat Ibragim Yangulbayev, approximately 130 women were detained during the rally on September 21. All of them were taken to the City Hall of Grozny.

Citizens whose sons are fighting in Ukraine were taken to a separate office and interrogated. While other women were examined, men from their families were called to Grozny.

“They were forced to sign documents that they would volunteer to fight in Ukraine,” Yangulbayev explained. “We don’t know exactly how they were pressed, but as we know from practice, something will likely happen to their mothers and wives.

Kadyrov himself said that only about 40 women’s relatives were sent to the territory of Ukraine. He also warned that anyone who comes to the rally would be sent to the front line, including their family members.

In addition, Kadyrov criticized the prisoner exchange on September 21, during which 215 defenders of Ukraine were released.

Similar topics of Interest ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023 Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Previously, on September 15, Ramzan Kadyrov said that the heads of Russian regions should conduct “self-mobilization” and train volunteers to be sent to war in Ukraine without waiting for the Kremlin to declare martial law.

According to the head of Chechnya, if each region trains at least one thousand volunteers, “the issue of solving the tasks of the special operation could be solved as soon as possible.”