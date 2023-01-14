UN News on Jan 13 carried a report on a detailed briefing of the Security Council on the horrific results of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Here are excerpts from it.

As Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary, the head of UN Political and Peacebuilding Affairs updated the Security Council on Friday, noting that the fighting and suffering continues “with no end in sight”.

could be interesting for you: See the latest war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s news bulletins released today.

Rosemary DiCarlo reiterated the view of the Secretary-General, in reminding that Russia’s invasion of 24 Feb., was a violation of the UN Charter and international law.

“It has created a humanitarian and human rights catastrophe, traumatized a generation of children, and accelerated the global food and energy crises”, she told ambassadors.

“And yet, this grave damage could pale in comparison with the consequences of a prolonged conflict”….

At year’s end, Russian forces targeted Dnipro, Kherson, Kirovohrad, and Kyiv – with multiple strikes reported in Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv, Zhytomyr, and the capital.

By New Year’s Eve all administrative regions were under air raid warnings, continued the peacebuilding chief.

And the attacks continued in January, threatening all remaining civilians in Kherson, Bakhmut and Soledar.

Following the most recent fighting, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, verified 18,096 civilian casualties since the invasion began.

“This total includes 6,952 people killed and 11,144 injured”, said Ms. DiCarlo, adding that “the actual figures are likely considerably higher”….

Similar topics of Interest Poland: Creating a Coalition of the Willing Two seasoned observers of Polish-Ukrainian relations – a former deputy prime minister and a political scientist – reflect on the lessons and consequences of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Purposeful, systematic targeting of critical civilian infrastructure, including energy and healthcare facilities, has pushed some 5.91 million women and girls to flee internally.

And 745 recorded attacks on healthcare facilities as of 4 January, were a record for any conflict currently taking place.

“Reportedly 15 per cent of facilities are either partially or completely non-functional, and up to 50 per cent in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv”, she said….

“The war is also leaving invisible scars”, she continued, pointing to the long-lasting impacts that the destruction and closing of schools will have on youth.

An estimated 5.7 million students have been directly affected, including 3.6 million shut out of educational institutions early in the conflict.

Citing the World Health Organization (WHO), Ms. DiCarlo said that “nearly a quarter of the population is reportedly at risk of developing a mental health condition because of this war”.

Hundreds of displaced and local children in Ukraine celebrated the new year at Kharkiv’s Spilno Child Spot, run by UNICEF and partners…

Meanwhile, as of 5 Jan., humanitarian partners have provided food and critical healthcare support to almost nine million people.

Around 7.3 million have received clean water and hygiene products and over three million uprooted people have received emergency shelter or critical household items.