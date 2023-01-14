Russia launched its second missile attack of the day at cities across Ukraine on Saturday afternoon.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Vinnytsia Oblast southwest of the capital and in Dnipro in the east where a residential building was hit.

Video and pictures posted to social media showed a devastating scene in Dnipro, as emergency services battled to douse the flames and search for people trapped under the rubble. At least twenty people, including a 15-year-old girl, were killed and 64 wounded

Missiles hit key infrastructure in Kharkiv and in the western Lviv region officials said, and air defences were active in Mykoliav and Odesa in the south.

Lviv regional administration head Maksym Kozytsky warned of potential "interruptions in electricity and water supply" after "the enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region."

In Kyiv, authorities announced emergency power cuts had been introduced in order to protect critical infrastructure in the event it was hit.

Later it was announced emergency blackouts were applied in "most regions" of Ukraine due to the fresh barrage of attacks, energy minister German Galushchenko said.

The Old New Year, a popular holiday in Ukraine, began "with a missile attack on the capital and ends with a massive shelling of the whole of Ukraine," said the country's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

The all clear was given in Kyiv shortly after 5pm local time.

Earlier on Saturday morning, explosions were heard in the capital and officials said Ukrainian infrastructure was once again under fire as winter deepened.

"Today, the enemy fired at energy facilities again," operator Ukrenergo said, adding it was working on "eliminating the consequences" of the strikes.

In Kyiv, several explosions were heard and Ukrainian officials reported strikes on a power facility.

"There is a hit to an infrastructure facility, without critical destruction or fire," the Kyiv city administration said.

A fire broke out in a warehouse after fragments of a rocket fell, it said, adding there were no reported casualties in the capital.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, "the enemy launched another missile attack on critical infrastructure and industrial facilities," governor Oleg Synegubov said.

There could be emergency power cuts in the city of Kharkiv, the second largest in Ukraine, and in the surrounding region, Synegubov warned.

Attacks were also reported in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.