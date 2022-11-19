The European Commission is coordinating a new aid delivery of over 1,800 tonnes in emergency assistance this month, including in the area of energy, to support Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

“This brings the total material aid channeled to Ukraine to 74,000 tonnes in the value of over EUR450 million and comes on top of the EUR523 million in financial humanitarian assistance already provided since Russia’s illegal invasion,” the EC said on its website.

could be interesting for you:

“The latest support comes from Belgium, Finland, Germany, Slovakia, Luxembourg, and Sweden. It includes energy supplies, shelter items, first aid skits, protecting clothing, firefighting equipment, water trucks and buses amongst others,” the report says.

All EU member states have sent support to Ukraine via the mechanism.

“The destruction of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is reaching a critical point. On the eve of winter, people are being cut off electricity and heating. The key priority of our humanitarian operations today is to scale up winterization assistance. The EU is working around the clock to help sustain the electricity supply in Ukraine. Via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, we are delivering power generators and vital energy equipment to Ukraine,” Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
RELATED ARTICLES
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine in-depth War in Ukraine
18 minutes ago
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
By Maryna Shashkova
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
36 minutes ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15 US
41 minutes ago
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15
By Kyiv Post
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Ukraine President Dismisses ‘Short Truce’ with Russia
Next » Latest on Russia’s War against Ukraine – Roundup