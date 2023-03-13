A Ukrainian intelligence agency has published intercepted conversations between Russian service members that are fearful of the increasing numbers of Russian causalities.

It has been reported that in a conversation between Russian serviceman, one was heard to complain: "It's just genocide, the sifting of people. If they don't stop it soon, we will really bring the Ukrainians to the Kremlin ourselves."

He went on to say that Ukraine has become “… a military training ground where the whole world is testing its military weapons, and we were told to go there. Our losses are enormous. These stupid volunteers, who went to fight for the motherland, to save people they’re just fools led to the slaughter."

The conversation went on to express his attitude to the war in Ukraine and predicted the future for the Russian leadership: "That we came for peace and to protect people is all an absolute lie.

"The people who come back from here to Russia will tear down military offices and government buildings. It will be like in 1993. The army will turn on them.”

These Russian occupiers suggested that Putin must prepare a plan for withdrawal: “If Putin doesn't stop all this in the next couple of months, he will be finished."

In the Bakhmut sector Russia continues to suffer huge numbers of casualties in its fight with the Ukrainian defenders. Russian forces try to mount attacks against the city daily. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ positions are well established and form a strong defense.

In his evening address on Mar. 12, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claimed that Ukrainian forces had eliminated more than 1,100 Russian fighters near Bakhmut, in that week alone.

"These are Russia's irreversible losses there, near Bakhmut. At least 1,500 more enemy have been seriously wounded and are unable to continue fighting. Dozens of items of enemy equipment have also been destroyed. More than 10 Russian ammunition depots have been burned," Zelensky noted.

There are many reports of dissatisfaction among Russian conscripted forces throughout the international media, including videos of bodies of troops refusing to obey orders. This intercepted call may just be the tip of the iceberg as Russian morale reaches an all-time low.