Stanisław Żaryn, Poland’s Commissioner for Security of Information Space, accused Russian propaganda of utilizing false pacifism to advance Moscow's interests in a statement made on Twitter on Mar. 11.

Polish agencies responsible for information security claim Russia is increasingly applying this tactic to influence parts of the global audience. Żaryn highlighted that this is merely a tactic employed by Russia to seek a temporary pause in its war on Ukraine. Russian media has ramped up media support for European pacifist movements that propose there should be a cessation of hostilities for humanitarian reasons.

In particular, within Poland, Żaryn identified that these elements of false pacifism were consolidating around Leszek Sikulski, the founder of the pro-Russian group the “Polish Geopolitical Society”.

Żaryn accuses Sikulski of promoting “narratives that are in line with the efforts of Russian propaganda, accusing the Polish government, the West, and the USA of provoking war, and calling for partnership with Russia."

The Information Security Commissioner of Poland reports that such tactics are another component of Russia's psychological pressure to persuade the West to decrease its support for Ukraine. Żaryn warned that adopting such proposals "would lead to Russia quickly achieving a victory over Ukraine."