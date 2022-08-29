Having repeatedly announced plans for a counterattack on Kherson, it seems that today the Ukrainian army has begun implementing orders to liberate the South of Ukraine from Russian occupiers.

According to an operational group of Ukrainian troops, “Kakhovka,” on August 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine broke through the occupying force’s first line of defense near Kherson, and the 109th DPR regiment withdrew from its positions. Russian paratroopers, who were the DPR regiment’s support, also fled the battlefield.

“Ukraine has a brilliant chance to regain the territories, with the help of HIMARS. Almost all the large bridges in Kherson have already been destroyed – the Russian army have been cut off from the supply of weapons and personnel from Crimea,” the message stated.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched offensive actions in many directions in the south of Ukraine, the head of the joint press center of the Security and Defense Forces “South”, Nataliya Humenyuk, announced on Ukrainian T.V. news.

Explosions can be heard throughout Kherson region. Massive attacks on Russian bases in Beryslav and Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region, have been recorded. There are also reports of strikes on Russian infantry.

Last month, with the help of Western weapons, the Ukrainian army bombed the main bridges and military bases of the Russian invaders, apparently preparing for the offensive in Kherson Region.

Earlier, British intelligence reported that the Russian occupiers could no longer use the two main road bridges to supply their forces on the western bank of the Dnieper in Kherson region. As a result, all deliveries to the Russian force of several thousand soldiers would have to depend on two pontoon ferry crossings.

American analysts also predicted that the Russian Federation was likely to lose its ability to defend itself against counterattacks in Kherson region.