Ukraine’s long-awaited spring offensive actually has begun, and if you look closely enough, you can see not just the predictable smoke and explosions, but anti-Kremlin head games in progress too, military observers said.

By most accounts, a shock force of 10 to 15 Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) brigades, or between 15,000 to 30,000 soldiers, has either been recently pulled off the fighting line, is resting and recuperating, or is finishing up training at bases in NATO states, and preparing to take part in the biggest-ever massed attack attempted by the Ukrainian army. The ground assault’s exact timing and location are closely guarded military secrets, and the pre-attack artillery bombardment hasn’t begun.

However, Ukraine’s military leadership is already moving to win the psychological battle prior to that attack, and even though a significant part of the AFU is now in training, increasing numbers of Ukrainian precision-guided rockets, ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones are flying deep into Russian-held territory in the direct path of the probable offensive and blowing things up, Ukrainian military analyst Oleksiy Hetman told Kyiv Post in an interview.

“This will be a complex offensive, using all facets of military pressure, not just with conventional weapons on the battle line, but with attacks in the information spectrum, partisans, and deep strikes,” Hetman said. “The Ukrainian military will work to create the best possible conditions for the conventional ground offensive to be successful, and some of that you can see happening right now… Information warfare absolutely is part of that.”

Oleh Izhak, senior analyst at the National Institute of Strategic Research, said that although it’s not possible to be positive, the recent leak of secret US military briefing slides on the Ukraine war and the AFU’s offensive preparations (first reported by The New York Times on Monday) was a desire by “someone” either in Washington or Kyiv to make Russian military decision-making more difficult by “leaking” information the Kremlin is already aware of, and forcing Russian President Vladimir Putin – a former secret agent with a secret agent’s paranoia about planted information - to question its validity.

“I think mostly it is an attempt to affect decision-making in Russia… I am not excluding the possibility that this is some kind of attempt at a strategic trick, by publishing information that really is already out there… It’s kind of like these constant conversations about Putin’s health,” Izhak said in an April 9 YouTube interview.

Hetman and others interviewed for this story said the AFU’s leadership is fully embarked on a multi-pronged mind games campaign against the Russian military and civilian population employing everything from loudspeaker trucks in the Kreminne sector calling on Russian troops to surrender, to blanket warnings of arrest and criminal accountability to Ukrainian officials currently living in Russia-occupied territory, to solemn ceremonies marking one-year anniversaries of the Bucha mass murders and Russian retreat from Kyiv, to granting independent media access to Russian POWs for interviews.