Shortly after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine a number of pro-Kremlin propaganda sites sprang up on social media, extolling the virtues of the invaders, their glorious leader and the righteousness of their cause. One such site was called “Donbas Devushka” (Donbas Girl), apparently belonging to a woman who claimed to be Russian Jew from the occupied Ukrainian city of Luhansk. Her Twitter, Telegram and YouTube channels have been broadcasting Kremlin propaganda for months and raising money for the Russian cause through the sale of merchandise. could be interesting for you: View the most up-to-date Ukraine news articles published today. Known by a number of pseudonyms, she has secured more than 130,000 subscribers to her video podcasts, which are broadcast in English, using what is described as a faintly Russian accent. Her real identity has now been revealed by the North Atlantic Fella Organization – NAFO – which devotes itself to raising funds for Ukraine and combatting disinformation. She is Sarah Bils (or Beals), a 37-year-old divorcee from New Jersey, as well as a US Navy veteran who served as an aviation electronics technician at Whitby Island, Washington until the end of 2022.

https://twitter.com/apmassaro3/status/1647923330408644612

In 2014, Donbas Devushka claimed to have traveled from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to Luhansk, in Ukraine, where she claimed to have witnessed the killings of civilians by the Kyiv “regime.” In reality she was undergoing a messy divorce in the state of Washington. She was also a well-known “fish fancier” and had a business selling tropical fish and imported food from Poland. This was to lead to her unmasking. Similar topics of Interest Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West Victory in Ukraine is crucial to preventing Russia from regrouping and enlarging its brutal expansionist policy. The West just needs to deliver the blows needed and extract the thorn from its side. She appeared on a fish-related video podcast in June 2020. NAFO compared the footage, which was filmed inside her home and included her voice, with Donbas Devushka’s posts and concluded it was the same person.

The US Department of Justice has launched an inquiry into the Donbas Devushka, regarding the her role in disseminating classified documents from the Pentagon Papers.



Source: USNI News pic.twitter.com/2hOFgJBF2w — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 17, 2023