The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, responding to a query by the Kazakh news agency KazTAG, confirmed that it is currently investigating 10 criminal cases involving Kazakh citizens who have allegedly participated in military operations on the territory of Ukraine.

Details about the defendants, including which side they are suspected of having fought for, have not been publicly disclosed, as the pre-trial investigation information falls under the non-disclosure provision of Kazakhstan’s Criminal Procedure Code.

Under the code, participation in foreign armed conflicts carries criminal liability in the form of imprisonment for a period of five to nine years.

Further updates on the investigation are awaited as the case progresses.