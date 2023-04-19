Ukraine’ Defense Minister has today confirmed that his country has received Patriot surface-to-air missile defense systems from its allies.

 On Twitter, Oleksii Reznikov said that Patriots had arrived and that Ukrainian crews have completed their training in them.

“Today, our beautiful Ukrainian sky becomes more secure because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine,” the Minister tweeted. “Our air defenders have mastered them as fast as they could. And our partners have kept their word.”

 As reported earlier today by Kyiv Post, Reznikov’s confirmation comes after Germany stated that it’s contribution to Patriots for Ukraine had taken place.

 The German donation is one Patriot battery (consisting of between four and eight units each capable of launchings four missiles). This is in addition to two batteries pledged by the US, and two launch units and additional missiles pledged by the Netherlands.

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the Patriot system will “significantly” strengthen Ukraine’s defence against Russian strikes.

 Reznikov indicated in his Tweet that the supply of Patriots was first raised by him with the US in August 2021 and was told that “it’s impossible”.

 “But the impossible is possible,” Reznikov said.

 Click here for Kyiv Post’s article that explains what Patriots are and how they can be useful for Ukraine’s pending offensive against Russian-occupied territory.

