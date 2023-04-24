As Kyiv Post reported in its article “Ukraine Farmer Risks Life Clearing Shells from Fields” on April 13, farmers, suffering from huge losses and feeling they can’t wait any longer for help, have been taking the clearance of mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) into their own hands.

One desperate farmer has turned to technology to help him in his efforts to demine his fields. According to a video posted on the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s Twitter feed, Oleksandr Kryvtsun, the head of an agricultural enterprise based in the village of Hrakove in the Chuhuiv District of the Kharkiv region, has built an armored radio-controlled tractor for just that purpose.

could be interesting for you: Get the freshest war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's news updates for today.

In the video, Kryvtsun tells about the devastation his farming community has suffered and relates how the State Emergency Service (SESU) cleared a nearby agricultural area of around 250 anti-tank and 10 anti-personnel mines.

“There is a lot of work for the SESU,” Kryvtsun said. “Right now, they have the task to clear power lines and gas pipelines for the population as a priority. “So, we decided to do something so that we could go out into the field,” he added.

In the video he explains how they have used the armor from an abandoned Russian infantry fighting vehicle to protect a T150 tractor which forms the basis of the system. The tractor is fitted with a roller fitted with heavy flanges which he hopes will either push the mines aside or detonate them and that helps clear vegetation in preparation for sowing crops.

Similar topics of Interest Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States.

The operator, Pavel Hyrhorchenko, sits in the bucket of a front-loader, which is raised to its full height in order to give a better video and control signal, as well as assisting him to view what the machine is doing and unearthing.