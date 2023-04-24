Former Swedish lawmaker Caroline Nordengrip joined the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) last week and will serve in the regular army 47 brigade.

Caroline Nordengrip. Photo credit Instagram nordengrip.

Nordengrip announced her decision to defend Ukraine from the Russian occupiers on her Instagram channel. The woman complained that it had taken her three days to navigate Ukrainian bureaucracy and collect all the signatures and stamps needed to get approval for her recruitment into the regular army, Nordengrip wrote on social media.

Caroline Nordengrip shows off her army contract.

Photo credit Instagram nordengrip

Nordengrip has signed a contract with the AFU and will now become a career soldier with the rank of sergeant. She noted that she did not hesitate for a second in making her decision.

The new recruit to the Ukrainian army is 42 years old and is originally from Bollebugda, in Sweden. She served as a member of the Swedish Democrats party in the Swedish parliament from 2018 to 2022 and also worked as the party's national ombudsman. Nordengrip has worked as a lorry driver, done military service and interested in security issues.

The politician has supported Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion. She had previously visited Ukrainian cities as a parliamentarian.

Caroline Nordengrip. Photo credit Instagram nordengrip