Russia has claimed Ukraine has hit two industrial sites in the occupied-Luhansk region with British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, in what would be the first instance of the use of the long-range cruise missiles.

Kremlin-installed officials said the blast on Friday injured a member of the State Duma lower house of Russia's parliament, Viktor Volodatsky, as well as six children.

On Saturday, Moscow accused Kyiv of using British long-range missiles to target civilian sites.

could be interesting for you: See the newest war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's news bulletins published today.

"Storm Shadow air-to-air missiles supplied to the Kyiv regime by Great Britain were used for the strike, despite London's declarations that these weapons would not be used against civilian targets", the ministry said in a statement.

"Nearby residential buildings were damaged. Civilians were injured, including six children," the statement added.

Moscow's claims have not been independently verified and Kyiv has yet to comment on the incident.

In an unexpected move earlier this week, after many Western countries had proved reluctant to provide Ukraine with long range weapons, the UK’s Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, confirmed donation of long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine in a statement to Parliament.

Within hours the rumors started that the first transfers of missiles had already occurred.

Then on Friday, the spokesman for the so-called Luhansk Peoples’ Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, claimed three missiles, of an unknown type, were fired at administrative buildings of the inactive Poly-Pack and Milam enterprises, which damaged six nearby residential buildings in the Leninsky district of Luhansk.

Similar topics of Interest Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States.

It was claimed overnight by the Russian rosZMI propaganda channel that the attack had been carried out by two Storm Shadow cruise missiles and a US-made ADM-160 Miniature Air-Launched Decoy (MALD) missile.

Early on the morning of May 13 rosZMI published this photograph of the technical information plate that appeared to come from a Storm Shadow missile.