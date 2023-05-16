Russia launched a massive overnight attack on Kyiv using drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles in a strike that Ukraine described as “exceptional in its density.”

Three people were injured when debris from an intercepted missile fell in the Solomyansky district of the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The city's zoo was also hit by debris.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said the attack – the eighth this month – was a “complex strike from different directions” that used the “maximum number of incoming missiles in the shortest period of time.”

Air raid sirens sounded in the capital just before 2:30 am. Kyiv Post reporters in the center of the city were woken by the sound of air defense rockets launching and then a series of exceptionally loud explosions as they intercepted the Russian missiles.

Julia Tymoshenko, who works for the Saint Javelin charity, recorded some of them in a post on Twitter.