Russia launched a massive overnight attack on Kyiv using drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles in a strike that Ukraine described as “exceptional in its density.”

Three people were injured when debris from an intercepted missile fell in the Solomyansky district of the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The city's zoo was also hit by debris.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said the attack – the eighth this month – was a “complex strike from different directions” that used the “maximum number of incoming missiles in the shortest period of time.”

could be interesting for you:

Air raid sirens sounded in the capital just before 2:30 am. Kyiv Post reporters in the center of the city were woken by the sound of air defense rockets launching and then a series of exceptionally loud explosions as they intercepted the Russian missiles.

Julia Tymoshenko, who works for the Saint Javelin charity, recorded some of them in a post on Twitter.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia launched a total of 18 missiles including six hypersonic “Kinzhal” missiles. All were shot down.

Unveiling the Kinzhal missile in 2018, President Putin described it as "an ideal weapon" and almost impossible to intercept.

Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Twitter on Tuesday morning: "Another unbelievable success for the Ukrainian Air Forces! Last night, our sky defenders shot down SIX russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and 12 other missiles."

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
Similar topics of Interest

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January

Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States. 

 

 

The statement came just over a week after Ukraine said it had downed its first Kinzhal hypersonic missile.

Falling debris was also reported in the Shevchenkivskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, Obolonskyi, and Darnytskyi districts of the capital though no casualties have been reported at this time.

Despite all the missiles being shot down, Russia insisted on Tuesday that all the targets assigned by its military in the overnight missile barrage had been hit.

The defence ministry in Moscow said long-range precision-strike missiles had targeted storage facilities hosting "ammunition, weapons and military equipment supplied by Western countries," adding that "all assigned targets have been hit".

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Chris York
Chris York
Chris is Kyiv Post’s Head of News and has over a decade of experience as a former senior editor and reporter at HuffPost UK. He has an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security and after a stint learning Russian, is now trying to forget it and learn Ukrainian instead.
RELATED ARTICLES
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 14 US
57 seconds ago
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 14
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog Kyiv
6 minutes ago
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog
By Julia Struck
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023 War in Ukraine
11 minutes ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023
By ISW
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Jackson Tonui
Jackson Tonui Guest 6 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Western military aid to Ukraine consists of expensive research;time to develop;Assets~military equipment and Systems!
Now with huge resources on establishment Russian president threatens to lay waste!
Why can't the alliance eliminate this threat to life,civilizations, democracy and human existence?
Putting deserve a final lesson similar WW11...
I urge Nato and its allies to take this brave move to end human catastrophe and restore peace reminiscent of American Democracy

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Resurgent Erdogan Heads for Historic Election Runoff
Next » German FA Condemns ‘Insulting’ Remarks Deriding Zelensky Visit