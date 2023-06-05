Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) troops have launched ground attacks in multiple sectors in a possible curtain-raiser for Kyiv’s long-awaited counteroffensive, with two Kremlin-associated information platforms reporting the first-time combat use of German Leopard tanks in the war. On Monday evening after a day of not commenting directly, Kyiv said it was conducting "offensive actions" on the front line and noted some progress in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. could be interesting for you: Read the most current war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's daily news updates today. "The defensive operation includes counteroffensive actions. Therefore, in some sectors, we are conducting offensive actions," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said. "The Bakhmut sector remains the epicentre of the hostilities," she said, adding Kyiv's troops were occupying the "dominant heights" and reported some "success." "In the south the enemy is on the defensive," she added. Late on Monday evening, President Zelensky praised his troops for claimed advances. "Well done, warriors! We see how hysterically Russia reacts to any step we take there, all positions we take. The enemy knows that Ukraine will win," Zelensky said in a video message published on social media. In the southern Donbas sector on Monday, AFU forces were engaged “in heavy battles” near the village of Novodonetske, a Monday report from the pro-Russia Voenniy Obozrevatel (VO) said, and Ukrainian troops had “gained ground at some locations” and “were attempting to exploit this success.” Similar topics of Interest Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States. The pro-Russia reporter Simyeon Pegov on Monday confirmed an AFU attack was in progress in Novodonetske. He said “30 NATO vehicles” were involved in the attack, among them Germany-produced Leopard tanks. If accurate, Pegov’s report would mark the first combat use of a NATO-standard tank in the Russia-Ukraine War. Russian military blogger Aleksandr Khodakovskiy likewise reported Leopards in action, but by Monday afternoon Kyiv Post was unable to confirm the Leopard report independently.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense in a Monday statement said a full-scale Ukrainian counteroffensive was in progress and that its main effort was in the Donbas sector. The AFU's 21st and 31st Mechanized Brigades reportedly were engaged, consisting of “six mechanized and two tank battalions.” The AFU objective was to break through Russian lines in weakly held sectors, the statement said.

Ukrainian use of US-delivered combat engineering vehicles firing explosive charges to clear Russian minefields was reported but the location was not. At full strength a six-battalion AFU force would number some 2,200-2,500 men and 150-180 fighting vehicles. By most estimates, the 9-12 brigade reserve reportedly amassed by the AFU for its counteroffensive is 8-10 times larger.

Pegov reported that elsewhere in the Donbas sector the AFU “has started an offensive” aiming towards the villages of Novodarivka and Neskuchne, and that some AFU units had successfully bridged the local Shaitanka River and ground battles were in progress. The overall Ukrainian objective seems to be to capture road intersections and Russian forces are responding with artillery, he said. AFU units stationed on the long-static Maryinka sector, where battle lines have effectively not shifted since the second month of the war, launched a wave of artillery strikes and a counter-battery battle was in progress, Pegov said. Long-range AFU artillery strikes hit the town Horlivka and the city Donetsk, he said. Heavy ground fighting also was reported around the Donbas city of Bakhmut, effectively captured by the Russian mercenary group Wagner in early March. The AFU’s Third Assault Brigade, a unit long stationed in the sector, published on Saturday video of infantry teams supported by Soviet-era tanks and Vietnam-era M113 armored personnel carriers assaulting a trench line, using massed heavy weapons fires and smoke for concealment.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the mercenary group Wagner, said Ukrainian units on Monday and captured part of the town Berkhivka, to the north of Bakhmut, and put Russian troops to flight. “The AFU have captured part of the village Berkhivka by Bahmut, Russian troops are running, it’s humiliating!” he said. In the southern Zaporizhzhia sector, an area widely predicted to be the likely focus of a major Ukrainian assault southwards, Russian “news” platforms and Telegram channels reported a dramatic uptick in AFU artillery strikes across the fighting line, including the villages of Kamenske, Lukianivske, Kamyshevakhi, Novoadreivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachki, Bilohirya, Hulyaipole, Malynivka, and Poltavka. The strikes appeared to focus on a 50 km-wide swath of the Russian battle line and supporting forces behind it, protecting the M14 highway, a key east-west Russian supply route some 100 km. to the south. In the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, a Moscow-installed official said Ukrainian troops were on the offensive. "It looks like the die has been cast and the next couple of months will clear up a lot. The fight will be serious because there is a lot at stake," Vladimir Rogov said. Military analysts have widely predicted the M-14 and the Azov Sea coast between the cities Berdyansk and Melitopol would be probable objectives in case of a major Ukrainian offensive southwards. According to Russian military Telegram channels, Ukrainian ground forces advanced at some locations in the Zaporizhzhia sector over the weekend but were mostly stopped. Video of Russian helicopter gunships making nighttime guided missile strikes, purportedly against AFU armored vehicles in the Zaporizhia sector, were widely shared.



The pro-Russia information platform Voenniy Osvedomitel (VO) on Sunday reported an AFU probe using “heavy armored vehicles” and artillery advancing south towards the Russian-held villages Novodarivka and Neskuchne before being turned back. Near the town Rivnopil, reportedly, Russian army drones spotted BTR and M113 armored personnel carriers, MaxxPro and HMMW armored cars moving towards possible attack positions. RF fire destroyed a AFU tank, the report claimed.