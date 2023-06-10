Russian troops are suffering casualties in the face of ongoing Ukrainian attacks due to being blown up in their own minefields, according to reports.

In an evaluation of the Russian military’s performance against Ukrainian attacks this week, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its daily report on Saturday, said: “Russian performance has been mixed: some units are likely conducting credible manoeuvre defence operations while others have pulled back in some disorder, amid increased reports of Russian casualties as they withdraw through their own minefields.”

The MoD did not provide further details but said "Ukrainian forces have likely made good progress” and “penetrated the first line of Russian defences" in some areas.

Kyiv has been tight-lipped about ongoing offensive actions and a lack of media at the front lines means reports are sparse, though on Saturday afternoon President Zelensky said counteroffensive action is underway against Russian forces, but did not elaborate further.

As for what's happening on the front lines, some videos from the past week have surfaced.

Russian sources have made a big deal of pictures and video of abandoned and destroyed Ukrainian tanks and vehicles in the western Zaporizhia Oblast, claiming that because they include a number of western-supplied Leopard tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles, it’s indicative of a failed main counteroffensive attempt.

But video purporting to show the attack from the Ukrainian viewpoint shows the crews managed to escape.

Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States. 
Elsewhere, Rob Lee, senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, posted a clip of the Ukrainian “assault on Novodonetsk from Tuesday by Ukraine’s 37th Marine Brigade”.

Lee also posted a clip of a Russian loitering munition striking a Ukrainian Leopard tank. 

Ukrainian officials and western analysts have emphasised that losses are to be expected in any military operation. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Friday that “military equipment that cannot be destroyed” has yet to be invented.

