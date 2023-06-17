The spokesperson for South Africa’s president has drawn criticism for suggesting a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Friday didn’t happen and was “deliberate misinformation.”

Vincent Magwenya arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Friday morning, June 16, as part of an African delegation attempting to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Shortly after they arrived, Kyiv was targeted by a Russian missile attack. Kyiv Post reporters – as well as every other media organisation present in the city – saw and heard the missiles in the skies over the capital, and witnessed several loud explosions as they were intercepted.

South African President Ramaphosa himself, during a press conference after meeting Ukrainian President Zelensky, acknowledged reports of missile strikes and expressed concern that such things hinder peace efforts.

Despite this, Magwenya told South African news outlet News 24 that he had not witnessed anything to suggest an attack took place.

“It's very strange that we didn't hear or see an explosion,” he said. “There's obviously some deliberate misinformation being spread here. People are going on about their day.”

Such is the frequency of air raid sirens and actual attacks in Kyiv that many people – either through choice or necessity due to work commitments for example – do not go to bomb shelters and instead carry on as normal, a fact Magwenya misinterpreted as evidence the attack did not occur.