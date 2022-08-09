Videos showing loud explosions and huge plumes of smoke rising from the direction of a Russian military airbase in Western Crimea are being widely circulated on social media.

Three local witnesses told Reuters they had heard loud explosions and saw black smoke rising from the airbase at Novofedorivka in western Crimea on Tuesday, August 9.

The videos could not immediately be verified but reportedly follow multiple explosions “of varying intensity” that occurred within the course of a minute.

Around 30 minutes later, one more blast, described by witnesses as the loudest of all, triggered two more plumes of smoke and dust. In the nearby town of Saky, sirens blared.

Another video of the explosion in the area of military airport in Novofedorivka, Saky region on the territory of occupied Crimea. pic.twitter.com/YrfnQ9r4Tg — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 9, 2022

In total, it is estimated that at least 12 explosions have rocked the site.

Russian media outlets have confirmed the strikes, making it clear that the blow to Moscow has come as a grave shock to the Russian invaders.

Witnesses have reported a large number of ambulances driving towards the scene.

Russian governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said in a post on his Telegram channel that he had gone to the area and that the “circumstances are being clarified”.

An advisor to Aksyonov confirmed that explosions had occurred but declined to comment on the possible cause, Russian news agencies reported.

Viktor Andrusiv, a political scientist and former adviser to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, wrote on the Telegram: ‘As you can understand – missiles with a range of 200-300km are already in service with us and are being used in our country.

‘The explosions…. today at the airfield in Novofedorivka in Crimea, are public proof of this.’

This is a breaking story. The Kyiv Post will provide an update when available.