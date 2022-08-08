Another successful attack by the Ukrainian army on strategically important bridges in Kherson was carried out last night, Sunday August 7 – destroying Russian occupiers’ military bases in Melitopol.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Antoniv and Kakhov bridges, Natalya Humenyuk, spokeswoman of the southern defense forces confirmed.

“Fire control, which we held for several days in this direction, has been worked out,” she said. “We hit successfully on the Antonivsky and Kakhovsky bridges.”

could be interesting for you: Get the freshest Ukraine news updates as of today.

Following an attack by the Ukrainian army, the Russians lost 24 servicemen, a T-62 tank, five units of armored automotive equipment, and an ammunition warehouse.

At the same time, in Melitopol, Kherson Region, Ukrainian troops using multiple rocket launcher HIMARS destroyed equipment and killed over 100 Russian occupiers, according to preliminary estimates issued by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, confirmed that the Ukrainian military hit the Russian temporary deployment points at industrial sites in various areas of Melitopol with the high-precision missiles.

“Last week, the occupiers redeployed a significant part of the Air Defense Forces from Melitopol to Kherson” he said. “The most effective attack was conducted tonight and showed that the existing enemy air defense units couldn’t resist HIMARS. The weakening of the Russian air defense system creates the necessary prerequisites for a successful counteroffensive in the direction of Melitopol.”

Similar topics of Interest Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West Victory in Ukraine is crucial to preventing Russia from regrouping and enlarging its brutal expansionist policy. The West just needs to deliver the blows needed and extract the thorn from its side.

Ukraine has been leading a fierce counteroffensive to regain control over territories such as Kherson, that are currently under Russian occupation.

Widely shared on social media over the weekend, footage showing the retreat of Russian troops from military points in Kherson served as a blow to President Putin, allegedly influencing the dictator’s decision to fire at least six generals and to pull reinforcements to the Kherson region from Crimea.

On July 27, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said that “the enemy is concentrating the maximum forces in the south, a mighty movement of Russian troops has begun in the Kherson direction, they are concentrating additional forces. I know that our troops will do everything that depends on them to meet deadlines set by the president for the de-occupation the region.”

Danilov also noted that the efficacy of the supply of weapons to Ukraine is now “very powerful,” with Ukrainian defenders using western-supplied to successfully attack sites such as the Antonov bridge in Kherson.

The latest attacks on the bridges of Kherson have made it more difficult for Russian forces to concentrate troops in the region.