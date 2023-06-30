Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was told that his Wagner group would no longer fight in Ukraine because he had refused to sign contracts to bring his mercenaries under the control of the defense ministry, Reuters reported on Thursday June 29.

Colonel General Andrei Kartapolov, an influential Russian lawmaker who chairs the lower house of Duma’s defense committee, said Wagner mercenaries will stop fighting in Ukraine.

Wagner mercenaries are to leave Ukraine after their chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, refused to sign a contract with Moscow

Kartapalov also said the group will no longer get any funding from the state and that Prigozhin is aware of this decision.

Prigozhin’s attempted mutiny, in which Wagner’s forces got halfway to Moscow, ended with Prigozhin seeking refuge in Belarus – an outcome facilitated by Belarusian president Aleksandr Lukashenko

Meanwhile Ukraine’s defense intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov has said that the FSB, Russia’s secret service, has been assigned the task of killing Prigozhin.

