Snapshot

Tide turning in Battle of Bakhmut 2.0; Ukraine throwing jabs south of Orikhiv in the western Zaporizhzhia region; Ukraine wins more land back in five weeks than Russia captured in six months.

Analysis

Data and assessments by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy and the global research institute International Institute for Strategic Studies gaps between the military inventory stocks between Russia and Ukraine are narrowing. James Hackett, Senior Fellow for Defense and Military Analysis at IISS, said:

could be interesting for you: Read the newest war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s daily news coverage for today.

Equipment inventories are changing. Russia failed to gain air superiority over Ukraine and relied mainly on stand-off attacks using its land-based cruise missiles, depleting its inventory.

Russia’s tank and artillery fleets have suffered significant attrition. Around 50 percent of its pre-war fleet of modern T-72B3s and T-72B3Ms is assessed to have been lost.

Moreover, the composition of Russia’s inventory has changed. As modern vehicles have been destroyed, Russia has looked to maintain its fleet by bringing older vehicles out of store.

The flow of Western artillery to Ukraine is modernizing Kyiv’s inventory and delivering improved capability.

Additionally, factors that play against Russia include industrial sustainability, logistics, maintenance, strategies and plans and training, areas in which Russia’s armed forces have in 2022 demonstrated significant deficiencies.

General Developments

Similar topics of Interest Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States.

Ukrainian military officials stated that Ukrainian troops continued offensive actions on the Bakhmut, Berdyansk (western Donetsk-eastern Zaporizhzhia border region), and Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia region) fronts, according to ISW.

Since the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive on June 4, ISW reports that Ukrainian forces have recaptured approximately 253 square kilometers of territory. Russian forces have captured a total of 282 square kilometers in the entire theater since January 1. So, in five weeks, Ukrainian forces have liberated nearly the same amount of territory that Russian forces captured in over six months.

Russian forces launched 22 air strikes and about 30 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems over the last 24 hours, according to the General Staff.

Turkey’s Baykar has started building a plant in Ukraine to produce Bayraktar drones, according to Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries.